5 to start your day

1. B.C. woman, 37, among six killed in Alaska floatplane crash
Elsa Wilk, of Richmond, is one of the six people killed when two floatplanes collided over Alaska.
2. B.C. truck driver injured after teen killed in fall from overpass
An 18-year-old woman plunged from the overpass and hit the truck, which was headed north on Highway I-5 in Lynnwood near the Alderwood Mall in Washington State.
3. Police ‘working towards justice’ for White Rock Five Corners fire victims
Today marks three years since a massive fire set in White Rock's Five Corners district left more than 100 people homeless. Despite no arrests or charges, police say investigation into the 2016 arson fire remains active.
4. Puppy returned to Burnaby couple after being found in Osoyoos
Cali, a 15-week-old black, brown and white beagle-spaniel cross who was reported stolen on May 10, was returned to their owner thanks to a sharp-eyed store employee in Osoyoos.
5. Abbotsford man sentenced to one year in jail for child porn
Police said Richard Cull came to their attention after they received information from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Centre that an Abbotsford resident had accessed images of child sexual abuse.