5 to start your day

B.C. woman killed in Alaska floatplane crash identified, stolen puppy returned to Burnaby couple and more

Emergency response crews transport an injured passenger to an ambulance at the George Inlet Lodge docks, Monday, May 13, 2019, in Ketchikan, Alaska. The passenger was from one of two sightseeing planes reported down in George Inlet early Monday afternoon and was dropped off by a U.S. Coast Guard 45-foot response boat. (Dustin Safranek/Ketchikan Daily News via AP)

1. B.C. woman, 37, among six killed in Alaska floatplane crash

Elsa Wilk, of Richmond, is one of the six people killed when two floatplanes collided over Alaska. See more >

2. B.C. truck driver injured after teen killed in fall from overpass

An 18-year-old woman plunged from the overpass and hit the truck, which was headed north on Highway I-5 in Lynnwood near the Alderwood Mall in Washington State. See more >

3. Police ‘working towards justice’ for White Rock Five Corners fire victims

Today marks three years since a massive fire set in White Rock’s Five Corners district left more than 100 people homeless. Despite no arrests or charges, police say investigation into the 2016 arson fire remains active. See more >

4. Puppy returned to Burnaby couple after being found in Osoyoos

Cali, a 15-week-old black, brown and white beagle-spaniel cross who was reported stolen on May 10, was returned to their owner thanks to a sharp-eyed store employee in Osoyoos. See more >

5. Abbotsford man sentenced to one year in jail for child porn

Police said Richard Cull came to their attention after they received information from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Centre that an Abbotsford resident had accessed images of child sexual abuse. See more >

