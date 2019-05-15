Emergency response crews transport an injured passenger to an ambulance at the George Inlet Lodge docks, Monday, May 13, 2019, in Ketchikan, Alaska. The passenger was from one of two sightseeing planes reported down in George Inlet early Monday afternoon and was dropped off by a U.S. Coast Guard 45-foot response boat. (Dustin Safranek/Ketchikan Daily News via AP)

5 to start your day

B.C. woman killed in Alaska floatplane crash identified, stolen puppy returned to Burnaby couple and more

1. B.C. woman, 37, among six killed in Alaska floatplane crash

Elsa Wilk, of Richmond, is one of the six people killed when two floatplanes collided over Alaska. See more >

2. B.C. truck driver injured after teen killed in fall from overpass

An 18-year-old woman plunged from the overpass and hit the truck, which was headed north on Highway I-5 in Lynnwood near the Alderwood Mall in Washington State. See more >

3. Police ‘working towards justice’ for White Rock Five Corners fire victims

Today marks three years since a massive fire set in White Rock’s Five Corners district left more than 100 people homeless. Despite no arrests or charges, police say investigation into the 2016 arson fire remains active. See more >

4. Puppy returned to Burnaby couple after being found in Osoyoos

Cali, a 15-week-old black, brown and white beagle-spaniel cross who was reported stolen on May 10, was returned to their owner thanks to a sharp-eyed store employee in Osoyoos. See more >

5. Abbotsford man sentenced to one year in jail for child porn

Police said Richard Cull came to their attention after they received information from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Centre that an Abbotsford resident had accessed images of child sexual abuse. See more >

Just Posted

‘Game of Artifacts’: Museum of Surrey puts collection to the test in social media duel

Winner of ‘Game of Artifacts’ contest to be announced May 18 at Museum of Surrey

Green Timbers forest advocates raise concerns about proposed Surrey-Langley SkyTrain route

TransLink says it plans a ‘comprehensive’ environmental screening project review

Net gain of one ice sheet in Surrey means realignment, ‘new opportunities’ and growth: report

New three-sheet arena built in North Surrey will create additional 75.25 hours of ice per week

One pull at a time, Surrey’s Marlon Hicks muscled his way to a career as armwrestling champion

The Cedar Hills-area resident hits on a business idea to teach armwrestling to others

Surrey Fire Service sees ‘dramatic’ decrease in overdose calls with 911 dispatch system

Colour-coded Clinical Response Model implemented in May of 2018

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Over 100 people fall ill in norovirus outbreak at two Richmond hotels

VCH said they have not determined the cause of the outbreak

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

