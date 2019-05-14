5 to start your day

A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi. (File photo)

1. Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV murder investigation

Harjot Singh Deo, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder in the the death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi, 19. Dhesi was found in a torched SUV in the south part of the city. Police said Monday that the two had dated at some point, and classified the file as a domestic violence case. See more >

2. Companies charged with Chilliwack chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

The clips from the video package shot at an Elite Farm Services operation by animal protection group Mercy For Animals (MFA) showed chickens being kicked, stomped on, thrown at walls, sexually abused and having their limbs torn off. See more >

3. Inquest scheduled into inmate’s death at Surrey Pretrial Centre

John Michael Murphy died after a fight with his cellmate on Aug. 3, 2016. His death was reported to the BC Coroners Service the next day. See more >

4. Mounties close Coquitlam intersection to reenact crash that killed girl, 13

A crash between two vehicles sent a BMW spinning into a traffic island with five kids on it. One, a 13-year-old girl, died. See more >

5. ‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

Ever since the greenhouse began growing marijuana, the residents who live near the sprawling facility on zero avenue near 264 Street said they have been forced indoors at times because of the smell. See more >

Just Posted

‘Game of Artifacts’: Museum of Surrey puts collection to the test in social media duel

Winner of ‘Game of Artifacts’ contest to be announced May 18 at Museum of Surrey

Green Timbers forest advocates raise concerns about proposed Surrey-Langley SkyTrain route

TransLink says it plans a ‘comprehensive’ environmental screening project review

Net gain of one ice sheet in Surrey means realignment, ‘new opportunities’ and growth: report

New three-sheet arena built in North Surrey will create additional 75.25 hours of ice per week

One pull at a time, Surrey’s Marlon Hicks muscled his way to a career as armwrestling champion

The Cedar Hills-area resident hits on a business idea to teach armwrestling to others

Surrey Fire Service sees ‘dramatic’ decrease in overdose calls with 911 dispatch system

Colour-coded Clinical Response Model implemented in May of 2018

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Over 100 people fall ill in norovirus outbreak at two Richmond hotels

VCH said they have not determined the cause of the outbreak

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

