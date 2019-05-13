5 to start your day

Two Air Ambulance helicopters were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Hwy. 1 near 264 Street in Aldergrove. Shane MacKichan photo

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Monday, May 13.

1. Freeway reopened after serious crash in Aldergrove

A crash near 264 Street closed Highway 1 westbound for several hours Sunday afternoon. One eyewitness said it appeared a pickup truck had gone into the ditch, trapping two people inside. Firefighters extricated the pair and they were then airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital in serious condition. See more >

2. Langley Township foot-dragging on marijuana sales, applicant complains

After years of battling to legalize marijuana, activist Randy Caine wants a permit to sell it in Langley Township under new laws that allow recreational use.

But his application to sell marijuana from his Hempyz store has hit a snag, Caine said, the result of what he believes to be foot-dragging by the municipality. See more >

3. IHIT to share ‘significant developments’ in South Surrey torched-SUV investigation

Bhavkiran Dhesi was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1. Her body was found in a torched SUV at 12:20 a.m., in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey. See more >

4. Public’s needed to find missing 90-year-old Vancouver man

Vancouver police are asking the public to help locate Donald Wright, who was last seen leaving his home near Drake Street and Pacific Boulevard around 5 p.m. on May 11. See more >

5. Man detained after vehicle rollover in Surrey

Witnesses say the man was not seriously injured when police took him away after the crash. See more >

