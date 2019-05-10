5 to start your day

Injured constable returns to work following Surrey SkyTrain shooting, bear carcass found in landfill and more

Items seized by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. during the ‘Para Bellum’ probe include suspected cocaine, crystal meth, Xanax and fentanyl. (Joti Grewal/Black Press Media)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, May 10.

1. Injured constable returns to work following Surrey SkyTrain shooting

“After several months of recovery among compassionate family, friends and coworkers, I am excited to be back at work and contributing to a safer Transit system,” Cst. Josh Harms said Thursday. See more >

2. B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in first month of ‘catch-up’ immunization program

More than 3,800 doses of measles vaccinations have been administered to children and youth since B.C. launched pop-up clinics in schools and cities last month, B.C.’s Health Minister Adrian Dix reported. See more >

3. 59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Arrests and charges stem from a 30-day project, dubbed Para Bellum, which happened throughout March, involving the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., Surrey RCMP and Abbotsford Police. See more >

@cfseubc shares the outcome of their month-long project with @AbbyPoliceDept & @SurreyRCMP aimed at reducing gang violence. Made 59 arrests and seized 40 weapons, including a #SkiptheDishes bag used to traffick drugs. @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/tdsJ2ZzGsh — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) May 9, 2019

4. Traumatized woman wants answers after seeing bear carcass at Mission landfill

“As I’m pulling in, I saw the conservation officers pulling in with a trailer on the back. So I watched them and they go and dump a baby cub into a pile of landfill. It was really upsetting to see,” Breanna Kettlewell said. See more >

5. Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976

B.C.’s unemployment rate was 4.6 per cent, marking the lowest in the country. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.