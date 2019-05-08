5 to start your day

Man killed on Vancouver worksite, toddler airlifted after falling from dock near Squamish and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, May 8.

1. Man killed at Vancouver construction site in possible electrocution

Emergency Health Services responded to a call for a possible electrocution at a construction site on Oak Street just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday. See more >

2. Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

Cpl. Sascha Banks said investigators are looking to speak to any witnesses who watched the incident unfold, and hopefully identify the man who rescued the girl from the water. See more >

. @SquamishRCMP are looking for the toddler's guardian angel, as well as witnesses who watched the incident unfold at #PorteauCove near #SquamishBC. https://t.co/nj7h6iBX5O https://t.co/XKsQqzhAXX — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) May 7, 2019

3. Dog bites bylaw officer at Maple Ridge homeless camp

Michelle Orsetti, manager of bylaws and licensing services, was bitten on the back of her thigh by a large dog that belonged to a camp resident. See more >

4. McCallum says Surrey Police officers will be patrolling streets by July 2020

It’s a move that takes “political courage” and is a “political minefield,” Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum told a crowd of approximately 200 in the ballroom at the Civic Hotel. See more >

5. Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Blaine arrested three Mexican citizens who were found hiding under garbage bags in a southbound commercial freight train on Sunday. See more >

