Peace Arch border crossing (Black Press Media files)

5 to start your day

Man killed on Vancouver worksite, toddler airlifted after falling from dock near Squamish and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, May 8.

1. Man killed at Vancouver construction site in possible electrocution

Emergency Health Services responded to a call for a possible electrocution at a construction site on Oak Street just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday. See more >

2. Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

Cpl. Sascha Banks said investigators are looking to speak to any witnesses who watched the incident unfold, and hopefully identify the man who rescued the girl from the water. See more >

3. Dog bites bylaw officer at Maple Ridge homeless camp

Michelle Orsetti, manager of bylaws and licensing services, was bitten on the back of her thigh by a large dog that belonged to a camp resident. See more >

4. McCallum says Surrey Police officers will be patrolling streets by July 2020

It’s a move that takes “political courage” and is a “political minefield,” Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum told a crowd of approximately 200 in the ballroom at the Civic Hotel. See more >

5. Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Blaine arrested three Mexican citizens who were found hiding under garbage bags in a southbound commercial freight train on Sunday. See more >

Just Posted

KPU’s campuses in Surrey, Langley evacuated after ‘unsubstantiated threat’

All five campuses being evacuated, closed for remainder of day

Surrey MLA seeks to make it illegal to drive with ‘unlawfully possessed’ gun in car

Surrey-Cloverdale Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt expected to introduce his private member’s bill Wednesday afternoon

UPDATE: 3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Anarchy Angels in roller derby games at Cloverdale rink, with roller disco party to follow

Jonestown Mascara, Trish Trash and other skaters with Anarchy Angels in action Saturday

‘Loving, generous’ pastor, father identified as South Surrey border-crash victim

GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $100,000 for family of Port Moody Rev. Tom Cheung

Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy

VIDEO: Evacuation ordered after suspicious devices found in Langley

Explosives disposal unit called to Aldergrove business

Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

1,600 sailings discounted in effort to attract custom and spread ferry traffic

Daughter of 92-year-old Chilliwack man robbed on his porch wants suspect found

‘I don’t think it’s the first time he’s done this and I don’t think it will be the last’

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

B.C. MP delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons to fight cancer

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days

Gay men can now donate blood after 3 months of abstinence: Health Canada

The deferral period was first reduced to one year in 2016, from five years

B.C. man recovering from mysterious head injury hoping to find out what happened

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdales with expenses related to his recovery

