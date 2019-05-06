5 to start your day

Surrey council to consider restricting vape shops, Prince Harry and Meghan have their baby, and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Monday, May 6.

1. ‘Strength comes in numbers’: Homeless camp slowly growing near Abbotsford MCC

It’s shy of what one might call a “tent city,” but a congregation of tents has been gathering next to the site of Abbotsford’s former homeless encampment. See more >

2. Surrey council to consider restrictions on vape shops

Councillor Steven Pettigrew has asked staff to consider restrictions or an outright ban. See more >

Take a closer look at vaping: https://t.co/7szj4cAh83 pic.twitter.com/pjH0xbcgtk — Vancouver Coastal Health (@VCHhealthcare) February 24, 2019

3. Police incident blocks traffic in South Surrey

Drivers being re-routed at 184 Street and 44 Avenue. See more >

4. White Rock beach to reopen next month following last winter’s violent storm

More than 500 tons of logs and debris have had to be removed from East Beach. See more >

White Rock's East Beach viewed from train. There seems to be lots of work left. While most cities have moved on, White Rock is still recovering from that violent windstorm and high tide that destroyed the pier Dec. 20. pic.twitter.com/iLbrfcBtb1 — Aaron Hinks (@aaron_hinks) April 26, 2019

5. A healthy baby boy for Prince Harry and Meghan

No name yet for the child who is now seventh in line to the throne. See more >

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs.

The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

Read the full announcement here: https://t.co/RCUFjQG8pe — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

