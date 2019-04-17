5 to start your day

Coquitlam piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies, another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C. and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, April 17.

1. Food delivery app Skip The Dishes issues warning to drivers about Brandon Teixeira

Teixeira is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 23, 2017 shooting that killed 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra, and continues to elude capture. He is one of Canada’s most wanted. See more >

2. Man dead after Kitsilano shooting

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, but a man gunned down Tuesday night appears targeted. See more >

3. Coquitlam piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, died ahead of trial where he faced allegations from multiple former students. See more >

4. Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

The sick person lives in the Fraser Health reason, the authority said late Tuesday, and went to multiple public places while infectious. See more >

A new case of measles has been identified in the Lower Mainland which we've determined was acquired abroad. While infectious, the person was in several public places. More info on our website: https://t.co/LksaG0s0YP — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) April 17, 2019

5. Jason Kenney’s UCP defeats NDP with majority in Alberta

It’s an election expected to define or, in the case of Kenney, redefine Alberta’s relationship with the federal government and specifically Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. See more >

