5 to start your day

4 dead, 1 in custody after Penticton shootings, Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, April 16.

1. 4 dead, 1 in custody after Penticton shootings

Penticton came to a standstill on Monday as a 60-year-old Penticton man allegedly went on a shooting rampage, killing four people. See more >

2. Young girl sexually, mentally tormented for five years by Chilliwack man

Andrew Mullaly was charged with sexual assault, extortion and possession of child pornography for the merciless abuse he foisted upon a girl from the time she was 11 until she was 16 when she reported the abuse to police. See more >

3. RCMP officer not at fault in Squamish crash that killed pedestrian: watchdog

The officer was driving through an intersection on a green light around 10:30 p.m. on March 13, 2018, when she struck the pedestrian who was in a marked crosswalk. See more >

4. Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

“TB is an infectious disease that generally only spreads to persons in close contact with an infected person over a long period of time and is not easily spread to others,” said medical officer Dr. Andrew Gray. See more >

5. Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

Shaoqing Li recently won a lawsuit against his daughter, Xingzi Li and her husband, Minwoo Kim, after alleging the couple used his money to buy the property without his knowledge. See more >

