5 to start your day

Christopher Thomas Joseph Askey was issued a day pass from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, but failed to return. (Coquitlam RCMP)

'Freak' mudslide north of White Rock suspends passenger trains, gas prices spike – again, and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, April 12.

1. B.C.’s premier takes aim at Maple Ridge’s handling of homeless housing

“But in the case of Maple Ridge, there’s a sense of make-believe, that somehow there’s a better solution on the horizon,” John Horgan told reporters Thursday. See more >

2. ‘Freak’ mudslide north of White Rock suspends passenger trains

Amtrak passenger service has been suspended for 48 hours and could re-open today, depending on the results of an engineering assessment of the area. See more >

3. Gas prices reach $1.68 a litre as record-highs continue in Metro Vancouver

GassBuddy.com petroleum analyst Dan McTeague said on Twitter Thursday that gas prices from Prince George to Victoria could rise anywhere from five to 15 cents a litre overnight. See more >

4. Psychiatric patient unlawfully at large after being issued day pass

Christopher Thomas Joseph Askey was issued a day pass from the hospital on Colony Farm Road, but he was reported missing when he didn’t come back on Wednesday just before 10 p.m., police said in a release on Thursday. See more >

5. 3,300 British Columbians register as organ donors since Green Shirt Day

On average, Transplant BC receives roughly 50 registrations on a daily basis. There are 680 patients awaiting a transplant in the province. See more >

