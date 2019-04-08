Super Save Gas in Maple Ridge on April, 7, 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News)

5 to start your day

Vintage cars destroyed in fire, gas prices hit $1.33 a litre in Maple Ridge, and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Monday, April 8.

1. VIDEO: One hurt as fire destroys private auto shop near Langley home

A number of collectible cars were destroyed, with vintages ranging from the 1930s to the 1960s. See more >

2. Customers flock to Super Save Gas in Maple Ridge for $1.33 per litre gas

A far cry from some stations in Vancouver selling gas for $1.649. See more >

3. Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

The first National Green Shirt Day honoured Humboldt Broncos defenceman Logan Boulet, whose organ donation helped saved six lives after the tragedy in 2018. See more >

4. Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

Guests to a vigil were asked to wear rainbows because a double rainbow appeared shortly after London Mirielle McConnell died. She had been born 17 weeks premature. See more >

5. VIDEO: Families displaced after fire, explosion at Surrey townhouse

Firefighters said a 20-lb. propane bottle exploded in the basement. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
John Oliver’s Mike Pence parody book among most ‘challenged’ works

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Semiahmoo powwow returns to Earl Marriott

Music, arts and dance was celebrated at annual event

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 34-year-old woman

Tracy Bethel was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on April 6 in the 8600-block of 154th Street

Young Peninsula students test their business ideas

Group of youth met at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre on Sunday to sell their handmade products

PHOTOS: Anniversary of Vimy Ridge commemorated in Cloverdale ceremony

Cadets, veterans, dignitaries attend Sunday morning ceremony in Veteran’s Square

PHOTOS: White Rock Tritons take on Victoria Eagles

Tritons lost the first of two games scheduled for Sunday afternoon

VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Research biologists who took boat out in Prince Rupert’s harbour say porpoises’ activity is unique

5 to start your day

Vintage cars destroyed in fire, gas prices hit $1.33 a litre in Maple Ridge, and more

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Most Read