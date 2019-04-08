5 to start your day

Vintage cars destroyed in fire, gas prices hit $1.33 a litre in Maple Ridge, and more

Super Save Gas in Maple Ridge on April, 7, 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Monday, April 8.

1. VIDEO: One hurt as fire destroys private auto shop near Langley home

A number of collectible cars were destroyed, with vintages ranging from the 1930s to the 1960s. See more >

2. Customers flock to Super Save Gas in Maple Ridge for $1.33 per litre gas

A far cry from some stations in Vancouver selling gas for $1.649. See more >

3. Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

The first National Green Shirt Day honoured Humboldt Broncos defenceman Logan Boulet, whose organ donation helped saved six lives after the tragedy in 2018. See more >

4. Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

Guests to a vigil were asked to wear rainbows because a double rainbow appeared shortly after London Mirielle McConnell died. She had been born 17 weeks premature. See more >

5. VIDEO: Families displaced after fire, explosion at Surrey townhouse

Firefighters said a 20-lb. propane bottle exploded in the basement. See more >

