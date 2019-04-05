5 to start your day

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, April 5.

1. Senior Langley Township staffer involved in alleged inappropriate texts, say Surrey ‘creep catcher”

The Safe Child Coalition, formerly known as Surrey Creep Catchers, videotaped a conversation with Bob Andrews, the economic development coordinator at the Township. See more >

2. Woman, 32, identified as North Vancouver daytime shooting victim

32-year-old Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen was taken to hospital following the daytime shooting in the 1100-block of Lonsdale Avenue on Tuesday. See more >

3. Coquitlam mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Richard Stewart was driving down Lougheed Highway on Tuesday when he watched the driver of a white Acura RDX ahead of him throw their Taco Bell drive-thru bag out of the SUV. See more >

4. B.C.’s ‘mosquito guy’ says dry spring could mean fewer pesky biters

“As it is warming up, they’re coming out looking for a blood meal, so they can lay their eggs,” Dirk Lewis explained. See more >

5. John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

B.C.’s April 1 carbon tax increase accounts for only a penny of additional tax on gasoline, Horgan told reporters at his weekly news conference Thursday, describing the latest record gasoline price as profit-taking by petroleum companies. See more >