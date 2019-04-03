5 to start your day

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Langara College fires, another case of measles and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, April 3.

1. Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Langara College fires

Charged is Nasradin Abdusamad Ali with one count of arson and one count of possessing incendiary material, police said in a news release Tuesday. He is a student at the college and is from Surrey. See more >

2. Woman on life support after daylight shooting in North Vancouver

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced it is taking over the case Tuesday, just hours after the woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after shots were fired near 12 Street and Lonsdale Avenue. See more >

3. Another case of measles confirmed in the Lower Mainland

Health officials said in a statement Tuesday that the person caught the infection abroad, but took public transit while contagious. This is the 22nd confirmed case since the beginning of the year. See more >

4. Woman sentenced for prison murder in Maple Ridge

Surrey resident Gloria Crystle Zerbinos, 35, was sentenced to life in prison with no eligility for parole until 2031 on March 28 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. See more >

5. Mission woman nets PETA award for pulling cup off skunk’s head

A Compassionate Action Award is on its way to Tanya Krasuin, who sprang into action on March 13 when she spotted a skunk whose head was stuck inside a plastic Burger King cup outside her home. See more >

Just Posted

