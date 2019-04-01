5 to start your day

Emergency crews respond after a boat capsized near Barnston Island in the Fraser River on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Monday, April 1.

1. VIDEO: Man rescued after fishing boat tips over in Fraser River

Surrey Fire’s Technical Rescue Team responded on Sunday afternoon near Barnston Island to find the man in the water reportedly hypothermic. See more >

2. 71-year-old woman struck in Vancouver hit-and-run

The woman was crossing Southeast Marine Drive in a crosswalk Sunday afternoon when she was hit by a silver minivan. See more >

3. Carbon tax up April 1, as other provinces begin to catch up

The latest carbon tax increase brings the cost to 9.98 cents per litre of gasoline in B.C. See more >

4. Pair of old Sitka spruce toppled in Fort Langley

Two Sitka spruce that were growing in front of the former Birthplace of B.C. Gallery were brought down by former Township mayor Kurt Alberts. See more >

5. Maple Ridge student raising money for cats

Brooke Rutledge, 11, decided to raise money for Katie’s Place, a volunteer-run animal shelter that takes in mostly cats but also other small animals. See more >

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn't get the joke

