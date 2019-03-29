5 to start your day

Port Moody mayor Robert Vagramov. (Black Press Media files)

Port Moody mayor charged with sexual assault, women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, March 29.

1. ‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before South Surrey crash

A young man identified by neighbours of a South Surrey home as one of the three people dead following a crash on the 32 Avenue Diversion Tuesday morning left a disturbing message on Facebook just moments before the tragedy. See more >

2. Port Moody mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Robert Vagramov says he plans to fight the charge in court, and preparing a legal defence will require his full attention, so he has decided to take a leave of absence starting Friday. See more >

3. Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people were injured – two seriously – when a 74-year-old De Havilland Dragon Rapide crashed shortly after takeoff during the 2018 Abbotsford Airshow. See more >

4. Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government’s staff say they’ve been approached by sergeant-at-arms staff recently and told it’s against the rules to wear short-sleeved attire in the legislature and were told to cover up. In protest, at least seven female journalists wore short-sleeved attire Thursday. See more >

5. WATCH: Fashion Fridays talks Spring wardrobe inspirations

This Fashion Friday Kim XO is talking about the end of the snow and the beginning of the sun and flowers. See more >

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

UPDATED: Police incident in North Surrey ‘contained’

Reports of possible gunfire in residential neighbourhood

‘The Devil will always take you back’: An ex-con turned believer tells his story

Cloverdale’s Mino Pavlic travels to prisons to tell his life story, one of crime and redemption

Surrey Eagles hire former Chiefs assistant as new head coach

Cam Keith will serve as head coach and associate general manager with BCHL club

Surrey couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

Roy and Violet met at a barn dance in Manitoba, married six months later

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Port Moody mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

