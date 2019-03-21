5 to start your day

B.C. Housing proposed this temporary modular housing project on Maple Ridge’s Burnett Street last year. (Contributed)

Chilliwack mayor sits down with health minister, phone scam tricks seniors out of $3.1 million and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, Mar. 21.

1.Mayor takes homeless taxi transfer problem to B.C. health minister

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove drove into Vancouver to find out why Fraser Health allowed a vulnerable patient to be discharged from Surrey Memorial and driven to a Chilliwack homeless shelter by taxi. See more >

2. Surrey lottery winner being sued by co-workers

A group of Surrey factory workers are taking their co-worker to court over a $1-million Lotto Max prize. See more >

3. Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

“The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough to secure a conviction,” Justice Murray Block said in the decision to aquit a man convicted of distracted driving. See more >

4. Province bypasses Maple Ridge city to pick spot for temporary housing

The units and a medical room will provide space for the 47 people experiencing homelessness who, until recently, were residing at Anita Place Tent City. See more >

5. Latest phone scam tricks Vancouver seniors out of $3.1 million

“Awareness is the key to preventing phone scams like this one. When you use a hardline phone, anytime you hang up, there is an opportunity for someone to still be connected with you on the other line,” said VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard. See more >

Previous story
VIDEO: Can you believe it? This B.C. hill pulls cars backwards up a slope

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP hunt for robbery suspect after woman threatened while using ATM

Police say a man demanded a woman withdraw money from her account while threatening her with a weapon

Semiahmoo advances to B.C. peewee hockey final against Burnaby Winter Club

Ravens to square off against only team to defeat them during provincial tournament

SOCCER: A Surrey coach recalls Alphonso Davies’ rise, days after his first goal for Bayern Munich

Injury may prevent the budding star, 18, from playing for Team Canada in Vancouver on Sunday

Tory MPs chant ‘cover up’ during federal budget delivery

Liberal government’s fourth budget delivered in House of Commons Tuesday, but nobody could hear it

Former South Surrey boxer relishing role on Riverdale

Peninsula resident Darcy Hinds has recurring role on popular CW series

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Okanagan man, Yorkshire terrier chased by coyote

Animal sightings have been reported around West Kelowna and the Central Okanagan

Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough for a conviction, judge says

Pot industry welcomes decreased edibles tax, but unhappy medical tax remains

Taxes can increase the cost of medical cannabis by as much as 25 per ceny

‘It has to send a message:’ Broncos families await sentencing for truck driver

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving and apologized in court

MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shutdown of Wilson-Raybould motion

Multiple MPs have resigned from Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet

Canucks hang on for 7-4 win over Senators

Horvat nets 2 for Vancouver

European, Canadian regulators to do own review of Boeing jet

Air Canada plans to remove the Boeing 737 Max from its schedule at least through July 1

