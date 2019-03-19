5 to start your day

IIO BC probe arrest at Surrey vigil for mosque shooting, Maple Ridge closes homeless evacuation centre and more

Police service pups Lager and Lugg were at RCMP headquarters on Monday to help launch this year’s Name the Puppy contest. (Joti Grewal/Black Press Media)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, Mar. 19.

1. Watchdog called after man who yelled racial slurs at Surrey vigil arrested

BC RCMP said the man was ‘acting suspiciously’ at a prayer vigil for victims of New Zealand mosque shootings on Sunday. See more >

2. ‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on Delta farm

We are learning more details about a trafic death of a toddler last week. Delta deputy fire chief Brad Wilson confirmed a lare tractor tire fell on the girl. See more >

3. Maple Ridge’s tent city evacuation shelter closing

An evacuation centre housing many of those who were faced with an injunction at Anita Place Tent City closed Monday, forcing 30 people to pack up and leave. See more >

4. BC Ferries has no plans to implement debit for vehicle ticket payments

Deborah Marshall, spokesperson for BC Ferries, said debit cards are not accepted at vehicle ticket booths because “it would slow down the point-of-sale with customers having to input their PINs (personal identification numbers).” See more >

5. RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

The RCMP wants their help for this year’s Name the Puppy contest. Thirteen German shepherd puppies will be born this year at the police dog training centre in Innisfail, Alta. See more >

