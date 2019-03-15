5 to start your day

Maple Ridge youth care worker facing sex charges, Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Alberta and more

York House is an all-girls private school in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps photo)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, Mar. 15.

1. Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

At least 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers on what the prime minister called “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.” See more >

2. Maple Ridge youth care worker facing 12 sex charges

The charges against Daniel Olson span an 11-year period, from 2008 to 2019. See more >

3. Langley Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

Benjamen Kozlovich was arrested in Chilliwack for aggravated asssault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose on March 12, and has been released on bail after appearing in court. See more >

4. Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers following an off-duty arrest by Vancouver police. See more >

5. Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

Vancouver-based East West Petroleum said in a news release Thursday that David Sidoo is “taking a leave of absence” in light of legal proceedings he is facing over the border. See more >

