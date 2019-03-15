York House is an all-girls private school in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps photo)

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge youth care worker facing sex charges, Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Alberta and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, Mar. 15.

1. Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

At least 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers on what the prime minister called “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.” See more >

2. Maple Ridge youth care worker facing 12 sex charges

The charges against Daniel Olson span an 11-year period, from 2008 to 2019. See more >

3. Langley Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

Benjamen Kozlovich was arrested in Chilliwack for aggravated asssault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose on March 12, and has been released on bail after appearing in court. See more >

4. Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers following an off-duty arrest by Vancouver police. See more >

5. Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

Vancouver-based East West Petroleum said in a news release Thursday that David Sidoo is “taking a leave of absence” in light of legal proceedings he is facing over the border. See more >

Just Posted

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 15 to 17

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Surrey RCMP step up patrols around mosques in wake of New Zealand massacre

Mass shootings at pair of New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

Doc about Surrey-raised murder victim wins national film award

‘My Name Was January’ movie wins in ‘Documentary Short Competition’ at 2019 Canada International Film Festival

Delta man charged after ‘threatening’ video posted to social media

Paul Herbert Deane-Freeman, 53, is facing four weapons-related charges

PEOPLE FIRST trying to force Surrey city council to reveal details in police transitioning report

Fringe Surrey political slate has filed Freedom of Information requests with city hall

Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack

Quebec City Muslim worshippers condemn fatal New Zealand mosque attacks

Police in many cities across the country said they were stepping up patrols around places of worship

B.C. high school student arrested after gun photo posted to Snapchat

Charges are being considered against the student at David Thompson Secondary in Invermere

PHOTOS: Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate

Friday’s rallies in more than 100 countries were one of the biggest international actions yet

Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video

The attacks killed 49 people at Christchurch mosques

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January

Sales were up in 15 of 21 industries

