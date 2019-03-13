5 to start your day

Vancouver businessman charged in U.S. college exam scandal, real estate board calls for B-20 revisit and more

David Sidoo is accused of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in relation to a U.S. college exam scheme. (Flickr)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, Mar. 13.

1. Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at Richmond port training centre

A 25-year-old man was shot Tuesday after a gunman walked into a port workers’ training facility in Richmond, a source tells Black Press Media. See more >

theres no smoke and about 20 police cars down on mitchell island. i dont think its a fire. — Mark Robertson (@robertson_16) March 12, 2019

2. Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo, 59, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud on March 8 in San Jose, Calif., and appeared in U.S. District Court this week. See more >

According to this: https://t.co/nexMy8geYd

Sidoo allegedly paid $100,000 to have someone take high school grad exams and the SAT for his oldest of 2 sons, who had gotten a 1460 out of 2400 on his try.

Son was accepted into Chapman University in 2012 with SAT score of 1670. — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) March 12, 2019

3. Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

“I look at her and I feel like this is the sickest she’s ever been, and it’s heartbreaking.” See more >

4. Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

BC Hydro staff were surprised by a friendly raccoon taking a nap – and helping themselves to someone’s lunch – inside a work van in Burnaby this weekend. See more >

He snoozes, one of our team members loses! This little bandit got caught taking a nap – and someone's lunch – in one of our vans in #Burnaby this weekend. 🦝 pic.twitter.com/3Nhwiv3Tea — BC Hydro (@bchydro) March 11, 2019

5. B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

The BC Real Estate Association says the B-20 test is reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent. See more >