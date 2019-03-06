Rocko’s Diner in Mission (Black Press Media file)

5 to start your day

Barack Obama visits Vancouver, ‘major delays’ expected after crashes on Port Mann Bridge and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, Mar. 6.

1. Obama urges B.C. crowd to take action on climate change

Hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade at the Vancouver Convention Centre, the event was the 44th president’s third stop in Canada on a tour through the country. See more >

2. Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The pup, who is believed to be less than one year old, was found on Feb. 18 on Kitsilano beach in Vancouver. Officials at the centre said she was emaciated and lethargic, with 23 birdshot pellets embedded in her face. See more >

3. Abbotsford Police officer injured in hit-and-run now home recovering

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said Cpl. Aaron Courtney is now at home recovering with family and friends. Courtney is a 15-year officer and a 10-year member of the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Services Unit. See more >

4. ‘Major delays’ expected after crashes at both ends of Port Mann Bridge

Drivers are told to expect “major delays” on the Port Mann Bridge this morning, due to crashes on either end of the bridge, heading westbound. See more >

5. ‘Riverdale’ diner in Mission to create milkshake honouring Luke Perry

Kelly Sullivan, diner manager, says the CW program based on the “Archie” comics filmed part of its first season at Rocko’s 24-Hour Diner before a replica set was built. See more >

