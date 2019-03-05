Two police officers are in the hospital after their vehicle was struck in Burnaby on March 4, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

5 to start your day

Search continues for suspect in Burnaby, Surrey councillor questions process in policing transition and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, Mar. 5.

1. Search continues for suspect after officers hit by car in Burnaby

Mounties were responding to reports of a possibly impaired driver Monday when a white, late-model Toyota Camry fled into oncoming traffic and hit the officers, who were in the area doing training. See more >

2. Teenager rescued from vehicle in water-filled ditch in Chilliwack has died

Abbotsford high school student Kyle Ruffell was travelling to the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) Trades and Technology Centre in Chilliwack on Feb. 19 when the accident occurred. See more >

3. Surrey councillor questions lack of consultation over policing transition

“If we’re going to create a new police force to replace the RCMP in Surrey there needs to be complete transparency right from the start, including plenty of public input,” Linda Annis said late Monday. See more >

4. Could Vancouver’s 4/20 gathering be held at the PNE?

This year’s 4/20 event is set to go ahead at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach, according to organizer and pot advocate Dana Larsen, despite protests from the park board. See more >

5. B.C. speculation tax slammed as ‘money grab’

Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies, finance critic for the BC Liberals, said she would rather see government offering incentives to developers to create affordable housing. See more >

