Police set up a barricade around Anita Place Tent City. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

5 to start your day

Racist graffiti at Langley school, home invasion in Abbotsford, and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories in the Lower Mainland for Monday, March 4.

1. Students likely responsible for racist slogans at Langley school, police say

Someone had scrawled hateful message on the outside of Topham Elementary. See more >

2. Shot fired as four men flee after home invasion in Abbotsford

A man and woman were at home when the men forced their way inside, produced a gun, and demanded money and drugs. See more >

3. Judge orders Surrey family to pay for autistic son’s government care

The teenager, who is six feet two inches tall and weighs 220 lbs., does not speak and uses an app on an iPad to communicate. See more >

4. Mayor asks province for $60 million to address costs of Maple Ridge homeless camp

The long-standing Anita Place tent city is closed, after authorities enforced a court order to evacuated it over safety concerns. Three fires and multiple explosions have rocked the camp in recent days. See more >

5. VIDEO: Langley girl invents better way to ship chicks

This Grade 7 student has applied to patent her design and preparing to make a pitch to at the BC Tech Summit next week for a $5,000 prize. See more >

Just Posted

Team BC brings home first-ever gold in men’s curling from Canada Winter Games

Team BC finishes first with 7–2 over Team Ontario on Saturday, March 2

Surrey fire chief says free smoke alarm program cut residential fire deaths in half

HomeSafe program allows firefighters to install free smoke alarms and do home safety inspections

Two Surrey teams on possible early collision course at 4A boys basketball provincials

Schedules announced for all boys games in four divisions at Langley Events Centre

PHOTOS: Semiahmoo Peninsula youngsters compete in robotics competition

Winners to advance to provincial competition

White Rock’s Feasts for Friends gives $3,000 to food bank

Group of neighbours hosted dinner party fundraiser for food bank

SpaceX’s new crew capsule aces space station docking

NASA is paying the two private companies $8 billion to build and operate the capsules

Shot fired as four men flee after Fraser Valley home invasion

Police seek witnesses and video footage after incident in Abbotsford

Metro Vancouver home sales sluggish in February as prices keep falling

Real estate board says benchmark price of a detached home fell nearly 10 per cent year over year

Students likely responsible for racist slogans at B.C. school, police say

Someone scrawled hateful message on the exterior of Topham Elementary on the weekend

Blazers doused by Giants in overtime play at Langley Events Centre Sunday

Bowen Byram’s latest OT winner gives the G-Men a share of first heading out on a three-game road trip

Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

Party releases first election ads in provinces where carbon tax to be imposed

Keith Flint of electronic band The Prodigy dies at 49

Bandmate says Flint killed himself over the weekend at his home near London

China accuses detained Canadians of stealing state secrets

State news agency reports former diplomat Michael Kovrig was spying with businessman Michael Spavor

