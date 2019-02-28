5 to start your day

Here are the top Black Press Media stories for Thursday, Feb. 28.
1. No one hurt in dramatic head-on crash between bus and Mustang: Surrey RCMP
Police believe the cause of the crash was the 34-year-older Surrey man driving the Mustang “suffering from a medical issue prior to the collision.” See more >
2. COMMUTER ALERT: Multi-vehicle accident in Burnaby causing major delays along Highway 1
A multi-vehicle pileup Thursday morning near the Gaglardi Way exit in Burbaby caused major delays, impacting travellers as far back as the Port Mann Bridge. See more >
3. Wilson-Raybould’s place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reconsidering Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in the Liberal party after his former attorney general accused him and his senior staff of putting her under pressure in an SNC-Lavalin case. See more >
4. Search warrant executed in Abbotsford as part of organized-crime investigation
Several officers and police cars, including an armoured vehicle, arrived at about 11 a.m. at a home in the 34000 block of Laburnum Avenue – at the intersection with Immel Street – in east Abbotsford. See more >
5. Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15
The latest people to be infected had been receiving follow-up care since the first exposures were announced earlier this month, stemming from two French-language schools in Vancouver. See more >