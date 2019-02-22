Delta police attended a stabbing outside of Immaculate Conception Elementary School in North Delta on Feb. 20, 2019. A woman and an off-duty DPD officer were transported to hospital in critical condition, and police arrested one suspect. (Ron Calliou/Twitter photo)

5 to start your day

Australian woman dies in avalanche at Whistler, two boys OK after falling through Coquitlam lake and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, Feb. 22.

1. Snowfall warning still in effect for Lower Mainland

Another five to 10 centimetres expected for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast. See more >

2. Australian snowboarder killed in avalanche at Whistler Blackcomb

The 42-year-old woman was caught in an avalanche near a closed run, was rescued, but later died in hospital. See more >

3. Two boys saved after falling through ice in Coquitlam

Two boys who fell through the ice on a small lake in Coquitlam are OK thanks to one man who was able to save them.

4. Delta man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon. See more >

5. B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

B.C. Legislature Speaker Darryl Plecas has agreed to an outside review of the events that led to the suspension of senior managers, while making new allegations about tourist-style trips passed off as emergency preparedness. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snowman pops up on Vegas Strip as city sees rare winter weather
Next story
Fashion Fridays: Must have wardrobe basics

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Surrey’s Holy Cross to shoot for Fraser Valley title against Fox foes

Crusaders top Lord Tweedsmuir Thursday to earn trip to regional final at Langley Events Centre

Heritage Surrey launches time-lapse mapping tool

It matches local historical images to modern-day locations

UPDATE: Delta man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside North Delta elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Surrey RCMP asks for public’s help finding missing 52-year-old

Police say William Michaels last seen on Feb. 19

Private school for hockey players pitched for Surrey’s Excellent Ice arena

Lark Group draws up expansion plan for facility built and operated by the Surrey company since 1999

Fashion Fridays: Must have wardrobe basics

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Cryptocurrency exchange CEO who suddenly died leaves Kelowna house in will

Gerald Cotten, holding the keys to money tied up in his virtual currency exchange, died in December.

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

5 to start your day

Australian woman dies in avalanche at Whistler, two boys OK after falling through Coquitlam lake and more

Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

Trudeau tells Canadians to listen to clerk in SNC-Lavalin matter

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick delivered a blunt assessment at the House of Commons justice

Mueller report looming, new attorney general in hot seat

Robert Mueller is required to produce a confidential report to pursue or decline prosecutions

Most Read