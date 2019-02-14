5 to start your day

A new report says BC Hydro forced to misspend billions, another snowfall warning in effect and more

A photo of the alleged suspect in a groping incident along a SkyTrain route. (Transit Police handout)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, Feb. 13.

1. Another snowfall warning is in effect for the Lower Mainland

Just as British Columbia’s south coast digs out from a nasty winter storm that dumped more than a half meter of snow in some areas, another snowfall warning has been issued for the region. See more >

2. BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

The report, written by former B.C. Treasury Board director Ken Davidson, says the Christy Clark government fabricated an urgent need for electricity, leading to higher prices for the utility. See more >

3. Suspect sought after seven-year-old girl groped on SkyTrain

While sitting across from the girl and her mom, the man allegedly made several comments to the girl that were “extremely vulgar and sexual in nature,” including details of sexual acts he wanted to engage in with her. See more >

4. WATCH: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A sinkhole temporarily swallowed a Land Rover at a Langley business parking lot. See more >

5. How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take our Black Press Media quiz and find out just what you know – and don’t know – about the day of love. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.