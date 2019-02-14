A photo of the alleged suspect in a groping incident along a SkyTrain route. (Transit Police handout)

5 to start your day

A new report says BC Hydro forced to misspend billions, another snowfall warning in effect and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, Feb. 13.

1. Another snowfall warning is in effect for the Lower Mainland

Just as British Columbia’s south coast digs out from a nasty winter storm that dumped more than a half meter of snow in some areas, another snowfall warning has been issued for the region. See more >

2. BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

The report, written by former B.C. Treasury Board director Ken Davidson, says the Christy Clark government fabricated an urgent need for electricity, leading to higher prices for the utility. See more >

3. Suspect sought after seven-year-old girl groped on SkyTrain

While sitting across from the girl and her mom, the man allegedly made several comments to the girl that were “extremely vulgar and sexual in nature,” including details of sexual acts he wanted to engage in with her. See more >

4. WATCH: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A sinkhole temporarily swallowed a Land Rover at a Langley business parking lot. See more >

5. How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take our Black Press Media quiz and find out just what you know – and don’t know – about the day of love. See more >

Another snowy blast of winter due to arrive in the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected

High-speed rail vision sees Surrey as end of the line

“Where it should be located,’ Surrey mayor says, ‘I don’t have a preference at this early stage’

Painting company wins lawsuit over Surrey highrise

Remdal Painting and Restoration Inc. claimed breach of contract for work done on 25-storey building

Surrey RCMP helping food bank make deliveries after thieves ransack van

Director says a catalytic converter was stolen and wires were cut, leading to repair bill of up to $3,000

Clayton’s latest and littlest libraries to open on Family Day

Free pancakes offered at family-friendly tour of new book nooks

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

In the end, Opportunity outlived its twin by eight years

Year after Parkland school shooting massacre, 17 victims remembered

14 students and three staff were killed

Ducks shut down Canucks 1-0 in Murray’s coaching debut

Vancouver has dropped four straight road games

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Flying solo in one of the country’s most romantic provinces

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

‘Are provinces sovereign?:’ Saskatchewan meets Ottawa in carbon tax challenge

Province argues its constitutional challenge of a federal carbon levy is about divisions of power

B.C. organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl up 26%

Donors who tested positive for the drug increased by nearly a quarter in 2018

