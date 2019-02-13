The many faces of Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect Daon Gordon Glasgow. Surrey RCMP said at the time of the shooting, Glasgow was described as dark skinned with a black stubble mustache, however, police added Glasgow is “known to quickly alter his appearance.” (Surrey RCMP handout)

5 to start your day

Daon Glasglow charged with attempted murder, young Abbotsford hockey player quits due to bullying and more

Here are our top Black Press Media stories for Wednesday, Feb. 13.

1. Daon Glasgow charged with attempted murder in Surrey transit cop shooting

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, of Vancouver has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offences in the Jan. 30 shooting of Transit Police Constable Josh Harms at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain Station.

2. Province promises to tackle cellphone rates, concert ticket scalping

Premier John Horgan made a long list of promises during Tuesday’s throne speech, but the opposition said it shows lack of direction.

3. Elderly man dies after being struck by van in Maple Ridge

Witnesses reported the man was crossing 228th on the road when he was hit, and was not using a crosswalk.

4. 13-year-old Abbotsford hockey player quits team over bullying

Jamison Ladd penned a resignation letter to the coaches of his Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association Bantam C3 team stating his intentions to quit the team after he says harassment failed to improve.

5. Skier pulled through snowy street by SUV in Richmond

A B.C. resident took to the snow-filled streets of Richmond and swapped out shoes for a pair of skis.

Just Posted

