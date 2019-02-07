5 to start your day

White Rock promenade to partially reopen, Vancouver Fashion Week apologizes for casting call and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, Feb. 7.

1. Man’s body found in suspected drug lab in Richmond: RCMP

In a news release, the Mounties said that the body was found in the 4600 block of Princeton Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. while officers were searching for a missing person. See more >

Police incident 4600 block Princeton Ave. At this time there is no immediate danger to the schools or public in this area. #RichmondBC — Richmond RCMP (@RichmondRCMP) February 6, 2019

2. Abbotsford man says he pleaded guilty because he missed a medication dose

Court documents indicate that Jagdev Gill, who was married, was romantically interested in a woman – also married – and aggressively pursued a relationship with her, which she did not reciprocate. See more >

3.‘Don’t worry sis, my kidney’s your kidney’: B.C. women share transplant journey

Ten years ago, when she was 36, Binn Johal was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Vasculitus. Over time, the condition worsened and eventually Johal developed kidney disease. See more >

4. Vancouver Fashion Week apologizes after seeking models with 20-inch waists

The post included “curvy models,” defined as being 5’8” to 6 feet, with a U.S. 12- to 16-inch waist. Meanwhile, “petite models” were defined as being 5’5” to 5’8” tall, with a 20- to 22-inch waist. See more >

5. Section of White Rock promenade to open

More than 500 tons of logs and garbage were removed from that section of the waterfront ahead of today’s reopening. See more >

#News: Promenade West of the White Rock to Re-Open on February 7, 2019. Over 500 tons of logs and garbage were removed from this part of the waterfront. Hazardous materials such as fuel tanks, batteries, metal fragments and boat components also removed. https://t.co/w9amFBun9G pic.twitter.com/ouZuAa2NnI — City of White Rock (@whiterockcity) February 6, 2019

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.