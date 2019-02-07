5 to start your day

White Rock promenade to partially reopen, Vancouver Fashion Week apologizes for casting call and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, Feb. 7.

1. Man’s body found in suspected drug lab in Richmond: RCMP

In a news release, the Mounties said that the body was found in the 4600 block of Princeton Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. while officers were searching for a missing person. See more >

2. Abbotsford man says he pleaded guilty because he missed a medication dose

Court documents indicate that Jagdev Gill, who was married, was romantically interested in a woman – also married – and aggressively pursued a relationship with her, which she did not reciprocate. See more >

3.‘Don’t worry sis, my kidney’s your kidney’: B.C. women share transplant journey

Ten years ago, when she was 36, Binn Johal was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Vasculitus. Over time, the condition worsened and eventually Johal developed kidney disease. See more >

4. Vancouver Fashion Week apologizes after seeking models with 20-inch waists

The post included “curvy models,” defined as being 5’8” to 6 feet, with a U.S. 12- to 16-inch waist. Meanwhile, “petite models” were defined as being 5’5” to 5’8” tall, with a 20- to 22-inch waist. See more >

5. Section of White Rock promenade to open

More than 500 tons of logs and garbage were removed from that section of the waterfront ahead of today’s reopening. See more >

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Fentanyl cited in White Rock drug charges

Two counts of trafficking laid in connection with May 2018 incident

Trees removed from Semiahmoo First Nation for ‘infrastructure project’

Officials would neither confirm nor deny if the project is related to sewer and water infrastructure

Surrey hosts B.C.’s first-ever Vision Zero Summit

People will get to hear from road safety, public health leaders

Bomb squad called out for false alarm in Langley City

The Explosives Disposal Unit checked out what turned out to be a battery in a box.

Assaults and break-ins up, crashes and theft from cars down in Delta to close 2018

Police note 77 per cent of assaults in Delta in 2018 involved people who knew each other

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

Ship damaged by collapsed crane in Vancouver harbour now back at sea

No one was hurt and the Transportation Safety Board says an investigation is underway

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

New system for dispatching 911 calls means first responders aren’t always deployed

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

