5 to start your day

White Rock temperatures plunge to beat 1929 record, political donations drop due to new rules and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, Feb. 5.

1. CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

The three men who died after their train derailed near Field, B.C. in the early hours of Monday morning have been identified. See more >

2. Sagmoen pleads guilty to assault of sex worker in Maple Ridge

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was initially charged with assault causing bodily harm but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge Monday in provincial court in Port Coquitlam. See more >

3. White Rock temperatures plunge to beat 1929 record

Six B.C. communities were hit with record cold this week, as a cold snap continues around the province. See more >

4. Boy, 12, shot with pellet gun while sledding in Cloverdale park: RCMP

Police officers believe that two males, who may be youths, “purposefully discharged their pellet guns at the 12-year-old and then fled the area.” See more >

5. Political donations drop after new rules in B.C.

Interim financial reports released by Elections BC on Monday show the New Democrats took in $3.3 million in 2018, compared with $15.3 million in 2017. See more >

Environment Canada says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

‘Female Oskar Schindler’s’ story to be told in Surrey

Author reading at Jewish Community Centre will shine light on work of Irena Sendler

Solar bike design wins White Rock teen international award

Semiahmoo Secondary student earns bronze in Taiwan

12-year-old boy shot with pellet gun while sledding in Cloverdale park, say RCMP

Surrey RCMP investigating after two youths allegedly shoot boy with pellets on Sunday evening

‘Supernatural’ brings the 1950s to Cloverdale

Hawthorne Square is home to a soda shop for the rest of the week

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

Skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the House chamber

Friends, relatives of victims to speak at McArthur sentencing hearing today

The eight killing took place between 2010-2017

Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million people, down from 2018

It was the smallest audience in nearly a decade

Hart, Voracek lead Flyers past Canucks for 8th straight win

Vancouver loses Edler to scary facial injury

Man accused of assaulting women pleads guilty after charge downgraded

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen also faces a series of charges including alleged assaults of escorts in B.C.’s North Okanagan

PHOTO: Sheet of ice covers BC Ferries boat during stormy weekend sail

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

The kids want a greener, electronic way to run Roll Up the Rim

