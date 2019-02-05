5 to start your day

White Rock temperatures plunge to beat 1929 record, political donations drop due to new rules and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, Feb. 5.

1. CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

The three men who died after their train derailed near Field, B.C. in the early hours of Monday morning have been identified. See more >

2. Sagmoen pleads guilty to assault of sex worker in Maple Ridge

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was initially charged with assault causing bodily harm but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge Monday in provincial court in Port Coquitlam. See more >

3. White Rock temperatures plunge to beat 1929 record

Six B.C. communities were hit with record cold this week, as a cold snap continues around the province. See more >

4. Boy, 12, shot with pellet gun while sledding in Cloverdale park: RCMP

Police officers believe that two males, who may be youths, “purposefully discharged their pellet guns at the 12-year-old and then fled the area.” See more >

5. Political donations drop after new rules in B.C.

Interim financial reports released by Elections BC on Monday show the New Democrats took in $3.3 million in 2018, compared with $15.3 million in 2017. See more >

