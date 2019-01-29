One of the 27 horses seized from a Langley property on Dec. 15, 2018, following a cruelty investigation. (BC SPCA handout)

5 to start your day

Abbotsford driver fined for trunk passenger, Aldergrove Subways fined for not paying employees and more

Here is what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Abbotsford driver fined for trunk passenger

The car contained six adults in the vehicle proper – two in the front seats and four in the back seat, with one person spread out over the laps of the other three. See more >

2. Neglected horses seized from Lower Mainland property

According to the BC SPCA, the 27 horses were suffering lack of nutrition, lice infestation, overgrown hooves, rainscald from inadequate shelter and lack of access to water. See more >

3. Transportation minister talks mayor approval on ride hailing

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena spoke about Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s opposition to ride hailing as something “he’ll have to work through.” Ride hailing legislation is anticipated for the fall. See more >

4. Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen called Garry Handlen a sexual predator who preys on the vulnerable and weak to commit barbaric crimes and has already been convicted for other sexual assaults. See more >

5. Aldergrove Subways fined for not paying employees

An Aldergrove Subway sandwich shop franchise owner has been fined $12,000 for failing to pay outstanding wages to 18 employees. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Lower Mainland sunrise especially beautiful
Next story
Strange cloud forms over B.C.’s South Coast

Just Posted

Saddling up along-side the ‘big boys’ – Langley curling champs offer mentorship

An 11-year-old aspiring curler got to spend time shadowing Team BC at the junior nationals.

Surrey Interfaith Pilgrimage charts a 16-kilometre journey through city

Day-long event Sunday emphasizes ‘neighbourliness’

White Rock man charged with breaching Securities Commission order

Richard Gozdek previously admitted to illegally selling securities

Police release sketch of suspect in alleged assault near Surrey park

Surrey RCMP say the investigation is ongoing

Purple-adorned players to remember Surrey basketball star at Tessa’s Tournament

Fleetwood’s Holy Cross and others school gyms will host 44 teams this weekend

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

First-degree murder charge laid in Vancouver man’s shooting death

A 69-year-old man is the victim of the city’s second homicide of 2019

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

New Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station to open this weekend

The station now has a new platform, walkway and parkade for bikes

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

Most Read