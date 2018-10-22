5 to start your day

Surrey’s new mayor has big promises to keep, a crash claims a life of Fraser Valley man

1. Surrey’s mayor-elect McCallum has big promises to keep

Doug McCallum ran on a campaign to replace the RCMP, slow development and bring SkyTrain to Surrey. See more >

2. Kennedy Stewart challenged with building bridges as mayor of Vancouver: expert

The former NDP MP, who ran as an Independent, will lead 10 councillors divided across four parties. See more >

3. White Rock mayor-elect won’t drink his city’s tap water

During the campaign, the mayor’s Democracy Direct slate called for a full review and post-audit of all decisions made relating to the purchase and post-purchase operation of the city’s water utility. See more >

White Rock independent incumbents David Chesney and Helen Fathers wait for poll results Sunday. (Alex Browne photo)

4. Helicopter ‘lands hard’ in mountains north of Pitt Meadows

Five people were aboard a helicopter that made a hard landing in the mountains north of Pitt Meadows just before 2 p.m., according to reports. See more >

5. Fraser Valley man dead after head on crash in Okanagan

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are working together in order to determine what caused a head on collision, that seriously injured a man and fatally injured another early Sunday morning in the Central Okanagan. See more >

