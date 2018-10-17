5 to start your day

Pot is legal across Canada but no pot shops in many Lower Mainland cities

1. Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

Despite legalization, there’s only one shop you can legally buy pot: Kamloops. See more>

2. ‘I just wanted her to be with Jesus’: Court hears South Surrey girl’s final moments

A Surrey man whose great-niece was killed nearly four years ago says he hasn’t missed a day of court proceedings that are underway this month in the case against her mother Lisa Batstone. See more >

3. B.C. city wants control over its cannabis advertising rules

A Langley Township “Cannabis Advertising” motion endorsed at the recent Union of B.C. Municipalities convention (UBCM) in Whistler was the idea of Coun. Bob Long, who said the goal is to prevent the flood of promotional activity that took place in Washington State when marijuana laws there were loosened. See more >

4. BCTF wins grievance over teacher shortage in Chilliwack schools

In a news release issued Monday, the union said that many school districts have not hired enough teachers to meet class-size and composition rules brought back in a November 2016 Supreme Court of Canada decision. See more >

5. CANNABIS: No pot shops opening in Surrey anytime soon

“There’s simply too many questions that need to be answered to ensure we get this right,” said Surrey’s public safety director Terry Waterhouse. See more >

