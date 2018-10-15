Adrian Cook’s four school-aged children have been banned by the Ministry of Children and Family Development from taking transit unsupervised. (5kids1condo.com)

5 to start your day

B.C. dad sues province over children on transit, fires in Surrey and more

1. Dad files Charter challenge after B.C. bans kids from taking transit unsupervised

Adrian Crook says he wants the B.C. Supreme Court to quash the decision made by MCFD in 2017 to stop his kids riding the bus unsupervised, on the basis that the ministry’s decision infringed on Crook’s right to make decisions as a parent. See more >

2. Enbridge pipeline explosion cools asphalt operations in Chilliwack

“This means that the asphalt plants in the Lower Mainland are unable to operate until the natural gas supply issue has been resolved.” See more >

3. Surrey firefighters battle simultaneous blazes overnight

Firefighters arrived to find large flames shooting from the two-storey building that appeared to house a couple businesses, including a vehicle repair shop. See more >

4. Students unhappy with SFU’s response after violent incident in class

In a social media post, SFU professor Orion Kidder described an alleged incident which started with “screaming from down the hall” as he was teaching a class at 5 p.m. on Oct. 3. See more >

5. Vancouver Giants hand Victoria their first loss of the season

Head coach Michael Dyck’s team will look to secure their ninth win on Tuesday, when they return home to face the 2018 WHL Champion Swift Current Broncos at 7 p.m. at Langley Events Centre. See more >

Yay or neigh? Cowboy the miniature horse predicts B.C. city’s next mayor

Just Posted

Cloverdale apartment tenants won’t be ‘renovicted’ after all

Settlement agreement will allow residents to stay in their homes during renovations

5 tips for talking to your kids about cannabis

Health officials recommend sharing a harm reduction-related message.

VIDEO: Surrey firefighters battle simultaneous blazes overnight

Residents have been displaced from both fires, says Surrey fire department

Murdered hockey coach honoured by Cloverdale association in three ways

Paul Bennett, a nurse who worked in White Rock, was shot to death in driveway of his home last June

‘Rock show’ held in Surrey

Surrey Rockhound Club hosted a two-day show and sale of ‘Stones of the Fraser Valley’

Secret supper clubs test appetite for cannabis-infused food ahead of legalization

Chefs are eagerly awaiting pot edibles to become legal in Canada

Private marijuana stores should shut down, Mike Farnworth says

B.C. has approved 62 licences, but they still need local approval

HPV vaccine does not lead to riskier sex among teen girls: UBC

Girls are less likely to have sex now than they were a decade ago

Koreas agree to break ground on inter-Korean railroad

The rival Koreas are holding high-level talks Monday to discuss further engagement amid a global diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea.

Flash floods kill at least 7 people in southwest France

Flash floods have left several people dead in southwest France, with roads swept away and streams become raging torrents as the equivalent of several months of rain fell overnight, authorities said Monday.

Trump to visit Florida, Georgia; search ongoing for missing

The death toll from Michael’s destructive march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17.

Canadians widely unaware of accomplishments of famous women, poll suggests

A new poll suggests Canadians have a lot to learn about the accomplishments of some of the country’s most famous women.

Temporary access allowed for residents of landslide-threatened B.C. community

The district says areas of access to the community of about 54 homes could be expanded, depending on advice from a geotechnical engineer.

