5 to start your day

Coquitlam piano teacher facing 5 new sex-related charges, Man killed in Newton shooting ID’d and more

Here’s what is making headlines Friday, Oct. 12 in the Lower Mainland:

1. Man killed in Newton shooting ID’d

Sumeet Randhawa, 30, died at the scene of the brazen shooting marking Surrey’s 10th homicide of the year, with seven of the victims dying by gunfire. See more >

2. Coquitlam piano teacher facing 5 new sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing five new charges relating to two new alleged victims, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service. See more >

3. Community rallies around Maple Ridge hockey family who lost their son

Tributes include a song from pop singer Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa. See more >

4. Aldergrove Legion ‘Poppy projector’ stolen

A symbolic lit Remembrance display on the walls of the Aldergrove Legion was stolen Saturday night within hours of its installation. See more >

5. Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work. See more >

Man killed in Newton shooting, Surrey RCMP say

IHIT says victim ‘believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict’

Olympic silver for Surrey breakdancer

Emma Misak notches win in Buenos Aires

VIDEO: 50,000 pink flags planted at Surrey park to shine a light on sex-selection abortion

We Need a Law group ‘advocates for fetal interest’ protection: legal counsel

PHOTOS: PICS gala raises $100K to build seniors village in Cloverdale

Close to 700 people, including politicians of all levels, attended fundraiser Saturday

New Surrey to UBC shuttle aims to cut congestion, free up students’ time

Founder says students will be able to read and study in the shuttle

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

Pope accepts Washington cardinal’s resignation amid scandal

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl after he became entangled in two major sexual abuse and cover-up scandals and lost the support of many in his flock.

Organizers expect full arenas for world juniors in Vancouver, Victoria

Ticket demand for the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Junior Championship in Vancouver and Victoria has “exceeded expectations.”

Stockholm city government deal threatens 2026 Olympics bid

Calgary’s bid faces a Nov. 13 referendum, and full government support is not guaranteed in Italy.

Federal and provincial government reports aim to protect B.C.’s salmon

B.C. government appointed the Wild Salmon Advisory Council earlier this year to provide insight and guidance

Heading abroad in the legal cannabis era could harsh your buzz

Canadians should be aware of the rules when travelling abroad once Ottawa allows recreational marijuana use at home

Florida: Too soon for homeowners to return to disaster zone

Beachfront homes were so obliterated that only slabs of concrete remain

