5 to start your day

B.C. gas prices could spike after refinery blast, barge catches fire in Fraser River and more

1. Refinery explosion could cause gas price spike in B.C.

The massive blast shook the historic port city of Saint John on Monday, sending flames and black smoke high into the sky but causing only four minor injuries. See more >

2. Crews tackle 2nd fire on barge loaded with cars in Fraser River in 2 months

A flaming pile of crushed cars aboard a barge in the Fraser River sent plumes of smoke into the Metro Vancouver sky for the second time in as many months Tuesday afternoon. See more >

3. Former Delta resident charged following North Delta Public Safety Building fire

Corey Mario Tavares, 30, is facing three arson-related counts in relation to the incident on Oct. 6. See more >

4. Fort Langley bash turns into Tiny Kittens fundraiser

There’s a community party in the making in Fort Langley this weekend, all to benefit a local charity that in a few short years has done so much to help the communities homeless and abandon cats and kittens. See more >

5. Attempted murder shooting in Chilliwack River Valley goes to trial

Peter Anthony Kampos is charged with attempted murder in an alleged incident on March 25, 2017 that ended with the victim, Cameron Rose, driving away after being shot in the right shoulder while sitting in his vehicle, racing down Chilliwack Lake Road, and finally stumbling across members of the military involved in a training exercise. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Injured B.C. bear cub rescued Thanksgiving weekend

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding missing man

Darshan Singh Padam, 58, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the 8500-block of 128th Street

Surrey Business Excellence Awards nominees named

The 20th annual dinner event will be held in early November

Suspect sought in May 5 shooting in Surrey

Surrey Mounties are still looking for Allan Jesse Hiscock, 46

White Rock candidate launches empty house registry

Christian Lane to collect data of vacant houses in White Rock

Former Delta resident charged following North Delta Public Safety Building fire

Corey Mario Tavares, 30, is facing three arson-related counts in relation to the incident on Oct. 6

VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precaution

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

Homeowners groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing and consumption in an effort to nip any problems in the bud, say lawyers who specialize in property law.

Little variety in THC levels with different cannabis strains, says new study

Kelowna - The research shows most strains, regardless of their name, had the same amount of THC.

FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

The blast forced about 100 members of the nearby Lheidli T’enneh First Nation from their homes

Haley became a popular UN diplomat despite Trump policies

Haley is tendering her resignation, two sources tell The Associated Press, marking the latest shake-up in the turbulent Trump administration just weeks before the midterm election.

Canada set to become largest country with legal pot sales

On Oct. 17, Canada becomes the second and largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace.

5 to start your day

B.C. gas prices could spike after refinery blast, barge catches fire in Fraser River and more

WestJet bans some staff from off-duty cannabis use

The marijuana ban will be for staff in certain “safety-sensitive positions” even when they aren’t at work

Most Read