5 to start your day

Olya Kutsiuruba and David Swab hold a brownish-white mushroom that tipped the scales at 2.92 kilograms, and measured about 36 centimetres wide across the cap in this handout photo. On a sunny Thursday last week a Vancouver couple, Kutsiuruba and Swab, had just spent a day doing what they love - mushroom picking. (Olya Kutsiuruba and David Swab)

1. Giant mushroom find makes Thanksgiving tastier for B.C. couple

“I ran over and he told me to peek under the underbrush, and I looked through the leaves gently and there sat the most massive mushroom.” See more >

2. Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

All former residents will receive up to $10,000 in ex-gratia payments for the sexual, physical and psychological abuse they suffered at the New Westminster institution. See more >

3. Two Surrey teams win national soccer championships

It was the first time in 14 years that a B.C.-based team won the title, following Surrey Pegasus’ victory in 2004. See more >

Coastal FC U-17 girls team beat Quebec 2-1 in the finals Monday. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

4. Fund doubles for Maple Ridge hockey player who died tragically during game

A GoFundMe campaign for the family of a young Maple Ridge man who died early Thursday after crashing headfirst into the boards during a men’s recreational hockey game met its goal in one day. See more >

5. Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in Surrey

The pipeline was shut down earlier in the day amid an odour complaint and reports of a gasoline-like substance found in a ditch. See more >

