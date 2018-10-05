5 to start your day

Report details number of homeless youth in the region, former Cloverdale church elder charged with sexual assault and more

1. Former Cloverdale church elder charged with sexual assault

Brian Batke, 72, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation. The alleged incidents occured in 2005, and were reported to police in 2017. At the time of the incidents, the victim was a youth. See more >

2. IHIT probes death of known gangster in Mission

Varinderpal Gill, 19, was shot in a vehicle in a crowded parking lot at the Junction Mall in Mission Wednesday night. Police were on scene most of Thursday. See more >

3. Nearly 700 homeless youth in Metro Vancouver: report

Findings from Metro Vancouver’s first-ever count of homeless teens and young adults have advocates sounding the alarm for action on youth-based housing for the regions most vulnerable. See more >

681 homeless youth were identified. 349 were in Vancouver, 106 in Surrey, 64 in North Shore. I imagine as numbers are less in other cities privacy concerns are an issue. — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) October 4, 2018

4. Should dogs be allowed on public transit?

That’s what one New Westminster woman is asking TransLink to consider for its buses across Metro Vancouver. See more >

5. Pay drug users for expertise, insight to deal with overdose crisis

Drug users are often the first responders to an overdose and should be paid fairly for their contributions to research, service delivery and overdose prevention activities, says a report by the BC Centre for Disease Control. See more >