5 to start your day

Mounties cordoned off a section around Army & Navy in Langley City tonight after reports of a man with a gun. The man has since been taken into custody and no firearm found. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Report dives into B.C. overdose crisis, wife of Maple Ridge man killed on job speaks out and more

1. New in-depth report sheds light on who in B.C. is dying of drug overdoses

In what health officials have called a concerning trend, roughly 45 per cent had visited a doctor for pain-related issues, and 80 per cent had contact with health services in the year before their death, the report said.

2. Gun report bring significant police presence to Langley City

A few business owners at a nearby restaurant remained locked in their shop, peering through their front windows and watching as police cordoned off the neighbourhood and moved in on the nearby home.

3. Maple Ridge arborist crushed by tree ran business for 30+ years

"He owned that company for 30-plus years. He's a local icon in a lot of ways. Everybody knew Bob," his wife said.

4. New B.C. sex doll brothel only a ‘novelty,’ prof says

Posters for a new R-rated business idea are making their way around Vancouver. BellaDolls, which opened this month, offers the services of six sex dolls, billing itself as the first "brothel" to do so in Western Canada.

5. 30,000 comic books to be auctioned this weekend

The "private owner comic collection," which includes titles from 1975 to 2009, is up for bid at Able Auctions' warehouse in Newton.

B.C. man hasn’t put trash out for 3 years

Kids to learn code, how to shoot YouTube videos at new Cloverdale learning centre

Level UP will offer video and animation, coding, and game design classes

Cloverdale firefighters free crow from precarious perch

Crow flies off unharmed after some help from Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8

VIDEO: 30,000 comic books to be auctioned in Surrey

Private owner’s collection sold at Able company’s warehouse in Newton

Senior Delta police officer suspended pending investigation of interactions with young woman

The officer has been off the job since late August while Saanich Police look into the matter

Surrey Safe Coalition targets Rosemary Heights development

Coalition says it will nix proposal for 278 townhouses and 23 single-family homes

50 million Facebook accounts affected by security breach

Social media giant says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement

New grants make energy retrofits more affordable for B.C. property owners

Up to $14,000 for houses, $200,000 for businesses to save energy

Canada slips to 55th place in global freedom-of-information law rankings

Canada has slipped six places to 55th spot on an annual list of global freedom-of-information rankings, tied with Bulgaria and Uruguay.

Humboldt Broncos will advocate for seatbelt use on team buses

The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos says his team will push for seatbelt use on team buses after the deadly crash in the spring.

Breaking: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Ontario to scrap Drive Clean emissions test, target heavy duty vehicles instead

Only five per cent of vehicles failed the test last year, compared with 16 per cent in 1999, and the trend is expected to continue, the government said.

Gordie Howe bridge to cost $5.7 billion; set to open by end of 2024

Crown corporation overseeing the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge

Early morning blaze injures two, damages North Vancouver apartment building

Flames broke out at around 2 a.m. on the seventh floor of the eight storey building

Climate change blamed for $1 billion annual B.C. property damage losses

Insurance Bureau calls for changes to revamp B.C. marketplace

