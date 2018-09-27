5 to start your day

$5000 reward offered for Surrey murder suspect, Vancouver startup offers real estate for $1 and more

Brandon Teixeira, 27 (inset) is being sought on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra, 28, in South Surrey.

1. $5,000 reward offered as hunt for Surrey murder suspect intensifies

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has issued a third plea for information on Brandon Nathan Teixeira’s whereabouts, after he was charged with first degree murder in connection to the Surrey shooting that killed 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra on Oct. 23, 2017. See more >

2. B.C. inmate charged with murder 11 years after Mission teen disappears

Katelyn Marie Noble had moved to Saskatchewan shortly before her disappearance on Aug. 27, 2007 and was last seen in Radisson, a community northwest of Saskatoon. See more >

Katelyn Noble went missing on Aug. 27, 2007. (RCMP)

3. Startup offers $1 way into B.C. real estate

“Our median is $2,000, but the majority of people are testing the waters with $100 to $500. Where we’re getting most of our requests is the underserved millennial group.” See more >

4. Vancouver high-rise about to become the tallest commercial building in B.C.

The 36-storey structure in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood to feature a climbing, twisting box design. See more >

5. Mystery of dead birds in Tsawwassen solved’

Raptor expert says birds were being chased by predator and didn’t recover upon hitting concrete. See more >

