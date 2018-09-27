Brandon Teixeira, 27 (inset) is being sought on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra, 28, in South Surrey.

5 to start your day

$5000 reward offered for Surrey murder suspect, Vancouver startup offers real estate for $1 and more

1. $5,000 reward offered as hunt for Surrey murder suspect intensifies

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has issued a third plea for information on Brandon Nathan Teixeira’s whereabouts, after he was charged with first degree murder in connection to the Surrey shooting that killed 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra on Oct. 23, 2017. See more >

2. B.C. inmate charged with murder 11 years after Mission teen disappears

Katelyn Marie Noble had moved to Saskatchewan shortly before her disappearance on Aug. 27, 2007 and was last seen in Radisson, a community northwest of Saskatoon. See more >

Katelyn Noble went missing on Aug. 27, 2007. (RCMP)

3. Startup offers $1 way into B.C. real estate

“Our median is $2,000, but the majority of people are testing the waters with $100 to $500. Where we’re getting most of our requests is the underserved millennial group.” See more >

4. Vancouver high-rise about to become the tallest commercial building in B.C.

The 36-storey structure in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood to feature a climbing, twisting box design. See more >

5. Mystery of dead birds in Tsawwassen solved’

Raptor expert says birds were being chased by predator and didn’t recover upon hitting concrete. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ice conditions keep Canadian divers from full exploration of Franklin wreck

Just Posted

Parents target new federal autism funding

South Surrey group launched national campaign Thursday

NasKARZ launches in Surrey school district

Program first created to help at-risk youth in Downtown Eastside

Second annual ‘State of Newton’ being held in Surrey today

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner is set to be keynote speaker at the Newton BIA’s event

Integrity Now says performance, cultural centre is ‘much needed’ in Surrey

Venue would showcase world-class talent, create positive economic impact: Bruce Hayne

Guardian of Surrey-Langley war memorial to get memorial of his own

The late Dave Manson spent 10 years looking after First World War memorial without pay

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

Coffee, spouse, paycheque? What would you give up for your smartphone?

B.C. residents say they’d give up a lot, according to a BC Hydro report

5 to start your day

$5000 reward offered for Surrey murder suspect, Vancouver startup offers real estate for $1 and more

Deported man is suspect in deadly California beatings

A man who was deported from the United States six times was expected in court Wednesday

Getting High 101: Where and where not to smoke pot on B.C. campuses

Universities and colleges have differing policies for when recreational cannabis becomes legal

Feds want closed door hearing for pipeline spy allegations

Case gets underway today on allegations of CSIS spying on anti-pipeline activists

Trudeau says he didn’t want to meet with Trump

Trudeau disputes Trump’s claims that Canada requested meeting with president

From rivals to life partners: Canadian forward ties knot with U.S. counterpart

Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps marries American forward Meghan Duggan

All eyes on U.S. Senate hearing

Broadcasters, cable news clear schedules for coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

Most Read