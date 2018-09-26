5 to start your day

Death threats on a B.C. bus, heightened security in Burnaby park where girl was killed

1. Death threat, racist comments spewed over empty seat on B.C. bus

The argument was initiated after a woman refused to remove her belongings to free up the seat beside her for someone else at the request of other passengers. See more >

2. More cameras, police coming after Marissa Shen killed in Burnaby park

At his campaign office on Tuesday, Mayor Derek Corrigan announced the city has hired 14 new Mounties and will spend nearly $1 million for security cameras, enhanced signage, a heightened police and bylaw presence and “call boxes” in Central Park. See more >

3. Arborist killed by fallen tree at Maple Ridge Golf Course

Emergency crews arrived to find an arborist, working near the 9th tee box of the golf course, had been crushed by a fallen tree. See more >

Maple Ridge emergency crews were called to the golf course Tuesday afternoon after a report of a fallen tree. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

4. A close-up look at what you were breathing during the wildfire season

A high-powered microscope in a U.S. university has provided a disturbing close-up look at the pollution from the worst wildfire season in B.C. history. See more >

5. Surrey man drops one-kilo brick of cocaine as cops arrest him outside his house

Amanpreet Singh Gill, 33, accidentally dropped a one-kilogram brick of cocaine in front of police outside his home as they came to serve a warrant on him. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod spotted off B.C. waters

Just Posted

Mayoral candidates weigh in on Cloverdale concerns at first all-candidates meeting

Public consultation processes, future of fairgrounds discussed

Surrey theatre group wants $100K to expand camp for low-income kids

Green Room Theatre part of annual contest posted by Aviva Community Fund

$5,000 reward offered as hunt for Surrey murder suspect intensifies

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with deadly 2017 shooting

‘Speed dating’ all-candidates meeting in Surrey zeroes in on homelessness and housing

Candidates mingle with residents at tables with various topics, in 10-minute intervals

Safe Surrey Coalition says it will set up an ‘Office of Ethics’ if elected

Slate says the permanent office would ‘ensure transparency and fair treatment of all citizens’

VIDEO: More cameras, police coming after Marissa Shen killed in Burnaby park

B.C. privacy watchdog worries that the cameras are a ‘slow creep’ to a surveillance state

5 to start your day

Death threats on a B.C. bus, heightened security in Burnaby park where girl was killed

Misspelling B.C. toddler’s plane ticket leaves travel agent on the hook for $1100

Mom and toddler couldn’t get on flight from Iran to Vancouver

VIDEO: One year later, a billboard goes up to find Abbotsford woman who disappeared in Langley

Police say Kristina Ward was spotted in Surrey

Tempering the B.C. cannabis legalization ‘gold rush’

Retail selling of marijuana offers potential business opportunities and pitfalls

B.C. cancer patient’s case exposes gaps in care for homeless people: advocates

Terry Willis says he’s praying for a clean, safe place to live to undergo the cancer treatments he needs after he was denied chemotherapy because he lives in a Victoria homeless shelter.

Trump boasts of America’s might, gets laugh at UN

President Donald Trump received an unexpected laugh at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Federal use of A.I. in visa applications could breach human rights, report says

Impacts of automated decision-making involving immigration applications and how errors and assumptions could lead to “life-and-death ramifications”

Arborist killed by fallen tree at Maple Ridge Golf Course

Was working near the 9th tee box of the golf course.

Most Read