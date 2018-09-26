5 to start your day

Death threats on a B.C. bus, heightened security in Burnaby park where girl was killed

1. Death threat, racist comments spewed over empty seat on B.C. bus

The argument was initiated after a woman refused to remove her belongings to free up the seat beside her for someone else at the request of other passengers. See more >

2. More cameras, police coming after Marissa Shen killed in Burnaby park

At his campaign office on Tuesday, Mayor Derek Corrigan announced the city has hired 14 new Mounties and will spend nearly $1 million for security cameras, enhanced signage, a heightened police and bylaw presence and “call boxes” in Central Park. See more >

3. Arborist killed by fallen tree at Maple Ridge Golf Course

Emergency crews arrived to find an arborist, working near the 9th tee box of the golf course, had been crushed by a fallen tree. See more >

Maple Ridge emergency crews were called to the golf course Tuesday afternoon after a report of a fallen tree. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

4. A close-up look at what you were breathing during the wildfire season

A high-powered microscope in a U.S. university has provided a disturbing close-up look at the pollution from the worst wildfire season in B.C. history. See more >

5. Surrey man drops one-kilo brick of cocaine as cops arrest him outside his house

Amanpreet Singh Gill, 33, accidentally dropped a one-kilogram brick of cocaine in front of police outside his home as they came to serve a warrant on him. See more >

