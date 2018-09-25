Chair Jim Sinclair speaks about Fraser Health’s purchase of two new MRI machines in Surrey and Abbotsford while at the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre in Surrey Monday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

5 to start your day

Fraser Health buys two MRI clinics, South Surrey boy helps kids in need and more

1. Fraser Health to buy two private MRI clinics in Surrey, Abbotsford

The two clinics will begin operating publicly within a month and will do 2,000 exams this year alone. See more >

2. Fraser River First Nations say they aren’t getting their share of sockeye

“Our sockeye fishery this summer was one closure after another,” said Sts’ailes Chief Ralph Leon. “Even the commercial sockeye allocation we bought got fished before we could get at it.” See more >

3. South Surrey boy, 10, to help kids in need

Until the end of next month, Ronin is asking residents if they would like to donate like-new children’s clothing or make a $2 donation so he could purchase, and donate dry socks. See more >

4. Vancouver, Delta police won’t use new roadside saliva test to detect pot

According to the manufacturer, the Dräger DrugTest 5000 would allow police to tests for marijuana, meth, opioids, cocaine and methadone at the side of the road, simply by getting a saliva sample. See more >

5. Police release sketch of man who allegedly masturbated in UBC shower

According to University RCMP, they were called to a dorm on the Lower Mall just after 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 13 after a woman showering in a women-only bathroom heard a man speak to her from a nearby stall. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: Flyers new mascot ‘Gritty’ a bearded, googly-eyed terror
Next story
U.S. worker charged after video shows him spitting on customer’s pizza

Just Posted

Man wanted in connection with attack on taxi driver in Surrey

Assault happened Aug. 8 in the 13200-block of 105A Ave.

Surrey United to celebrate 50 years of soccer at day-long event Saturday

Dunk tank, bouncy castles, food and more at Cloverdale Athletic Park

Clayton’s Salish Secondary seeing community spirit in first weeks

The new high school welcomed its first set of students on Sept. 4

South Surrey boy, 10, to help kids in need

Ronin Bulmer is going door-to-door asking for donations

Vancouver, Delta police won’t use new saliva test to detect high drivers

The Dräger DrugTest 5000 is designed to find THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana

AFN national chief suggests moving Trans Mountain pipeline route

Perry Bellegarde said many Indigenous communities believe in the need to diversify export markets

B.C. realtor receives racist letter touching on ‘empty homes’

The letter has been met with condemnation of the racism after Winnie Wu posted it online

Pawsitive response by B.C. community for 60-plus surrendered cats

Community comes together to help surrendered cats at Penticton SPCA

Judge weighs Cosby’s sentence after declaring him ‘predator’

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill made the decision as he weighed the punishment for Cosby

AFN national chief suggests moving Trans Mountain pipeline route

Perry Bellegarde said many Indigenous communities believe in the need to diversify export markets

U.S. worker charged after video shows him spitting on customer’s pizza

Jaylon Kerley of Detroit is charged with a felony count of food law violations

Andrew Weaver congratulates New Brunswick on electing first Green caucus

Election win means there are now three provincial Green Party caucuses in Canada

Around the BCHL: Merritt’s Matthew Kopperud nets Sun Devil scholarship

Around the BCHL is a look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Father, 9-year-old son killed in crash along B.C. highway

RCMP say family of five was hit head-on by a pickup truck north of Williams Lake

Most Read