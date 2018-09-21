5 to start your day

National forecaster issues rainfall warning, three crashes in Metro Vancouver overnight and more

Photo captured of police presence in Vancouver after an Oregon man allegedly jumped the border, causing a police chase. (lilmissykathryn/Twitter)

Here’s what’s making news in the Lower Mainland this morning:

Risk of thunderstorm this afternoon for Lower Mainland

Up to 75 millimetres of rain is expected for the east and west coasts of the Island, Howe Sound, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge and Vancouver's North Shore.

House arrest for man who abused disabled Abbotsford woman, then blamed her

An Abbotsford man won't serve any prison time after being convicted of sexually assaulting one of two women with disabilities who were living in his home while his wife cared for them.

Man dead after crash at Highway 10 and 152 Street in Surrey

Police said the man, who is believed to be from Surrey, was crossing the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 from the south when two vehicles hit him.

Police incident at Hwy 10 and 152 st. Hwy 10 is blocked off between 168 and 152. There is yellow tape up. pic.twitter.com/39AUiDclK5 — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) September 21, 2018

Alleged border jumper from Oregon facing 2 charges after police chase in B.C.

An Oregon man who remains in police custody is facing two criminal charges after allegedly jumping the Canadian border in Surrey before crashing into a Vancouver shop Saturday.

‘Like an Alfred Hitchcock movie’: Birds fall dead from the sky in Tsawwassen

It was a strange experience for Kevin Beech when dozens of birds fell dead from the sky near the BC Ferries Tsawwassen terminal.

