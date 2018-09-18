5 to start your day

A man charged in the death of Belgian tourist, a Syrian family feeling safe in B.C. and more

IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang holds up a photo of Sean McKenzie, 27, who is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of Belgian tourist Amelie Sakkalis, 28, near Boston Bar on Aug. 22. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

1. B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Sean McKenzie, 27, of Oliver, was initially arrested at the crime scene where police found Amelie Christelle Sakkalis’ body in a rural area near Hwy. 1 at about 7:45 p.m. See more >

2. Syrian family can, finally, feel safe

After escaping the Syrian Civil War, and spending the following six years living in refugee camps in Iraq and Turkey, a young family can now, finally, feel safe. See more >

From left, Askiyar, 3, Askivan, 1 Kawa Rammo, Ashna, 6, and Randa Mohammad met at the church Sunday. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News

3. Hwy. 17 closed for hours as Surrey firefighters battle propane blaze

The fire was reported at 1:24 p.m. and it is not yet known what caused it. The fire is in the 13000-block of 116th Avenue, parallel to Highway 17, at Pacific Propane. See more >

4. Maple Ridge daycare closed after flood waters pour inside

“We’ve been deeply impacted by this flood. It was basically a river running through the centre.” See more >

5. Province pledges nearly $49 million for new Chilliwack school

Education Minister Rob Fleming was in Chilliwack Monday to announce $48.6 million in provincial government funding to build the new school on the south side adjacent to the Vedder River. See more >

