5 to start your day

Police probe stabbing in Surrey, TransLink ordered to reconsider anti-abortion ads and more

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Police say youth in serious condition after Surrey stabbing

Surrey RCMP say a youth is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times in the City Centre area Wednesday night. See more >

2. TransLink must reconsider anti-abortion bus ads, court rules

The ads in question originated in 2015, created by the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform, depicting a fetus at seven weeks, again at 16 weeks, and then a red circle with the word “gone.” Text beside the graphics read, “Abortion Kills Children.” See more >

3. Abbotsford family doing Terry Fox Run for son ahead of amputation

Jacob Bredenhof is recovering from his sixth round of chemotherapy and expected to undergo surgery to amputate part of his leg as part of a complicated procedure early next month. See more >

4. Police dogs show off their skills ahead of national contest

Nearly 40 dog teams from across Canada are coming to Vancouver for the 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials this weekend.

5. This Delta cat keeps stealing strangers’ laundry, by the pile

Everyone has lost a sock or two to dryer gremlins, but some residents in the Kennedy area of North Delta may be able to blame their missing laundry on a local cat. See more >

‘Grotesque, human-animal hybrid creatures’ on display at B.C. art exhibit

Overnight Pattullo Bridge lane closures begin Sunday

The crossing will be closed to one direction of traffic each night, from Sept. 16 to 20

Safety concern raised over White Rock telephone pole

BC Hydro has told the city it is investigating

Surrey RCMP say teen was stabbed several times near Central City Shopping Centre

‘Proud moment’ as White Rock Whalers hit the ice

Team owner Ronnie Paterson hopes organization can build on Game 1 excitement

In Surrey, free piano lessons offered by charitable pals

‘Find Your Forte’ program runs every Saturday at a church in Fleetwood

Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, Clinton and Coquihalla Highway forecast to see cold front move in

All 20 First Nations sign Coastal GasLink pipeline agreement

The proposed 670 km pipeline would deliver natural gas to Kitimat’s LNG Canada facility

B.C. cities want mandated business licences for short-term rentals

Enforcing local bylaws is ‘expensive and onerous’

Thousands to flock to B.C. city to see worldwide leader of Mormon Church

Sunday special devotional expected to draw more than 5,000 church members

B.C. cities ask province for 40% of pot revenue

That would equal out to $50 million in marijuana cash in the first two years after legalization

Australian scupltor Patricia Piccinini’s work has garnered social media craze around the world

Around the BCHL – Salmon Arm Silverback commits to Minnesota State

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Wilkinson targets health care tax costs for municipalities

B.C. Liberal leader says ICBC monopoly has to go

B.C. youth work to clean up burnout left on another rainbow crosswalk

The LGBT+ community in Golden is facing online backlash after posting online about the vandalism

