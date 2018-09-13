5 to start your day

Police probe stabbing in Surrey, TransLink ordered to reconsider anti-abortion ads and more

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Police say youth in serious condition after Surrey stabbing

Surrey RCMP say a youth is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times in the City Centre area Wednesday night. See more >

Surrey RCMP say a youth is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times in the City Centre area Wednesday night. https://t.co/gnu5ewdRNi #surreybc pic.twitter.com/VHmu28cYnT — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) September 13, 2018

2. TransLink must reconsider anti-abortion bus ads, court rules

The ads in question originated in 2015, created by the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform, depicting a fetus at seven weeks, again at 16 weeks, and then a red circle with the word “gone.” Text beside the graphics read, “Abortion Kills Children.” See more >

3. Abbotsford family doing Terry Fox Run for son ahead of amputation

Jacob Bredenhof is recovering from his sixth round of chemotherapy and expected to undergo surgery to amputate part of his leg as part of a complicated procedure early next month. See more >

4. Police dogs show off their skills ahead of national contest

Nearly 40 dog teams from across Canada are coming to Vancouver for the 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials this weekend.

5. This Delta cat keeps stealing strangers’ laundry, by the pile

Everyone has lost a sock or two to dryer gremlins, but some residents in the Kennedy area of North Delta may be able to blame their missing laundry on a local cat. See more >