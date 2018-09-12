5 to start your day

One of the wigs stolen from a Vancouver shop (Vancouver police handout)

Man unfit to stand trial in high school stabbing case, 150 wigs stolen meant for sick kids and more

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Klein found unfit for murder trial over Abbotsford school stabbing

The man accused of killing one student and seriously injuring another in a stabbing at an Abbotsford high school is unfit to stand trial, the B.C. Review Board has found. See more >

2. 150 wigs meant for kids with cancer stolen in Vancouver

The wigs, made from real human hair, had been set aside for cancer patients at BC Children’s Hospital. Each wig is valued at $2,500. That’s a estimated value of $375,000. See more >

3. Two suspects under investigation in sturgeon snatching case on the Fraser River

Conservation Officer Don Stahl said he has never seen anything like it in more than 21 years of service as a CO. See more >

4. House arrest sought for ex-B.C. RCMP officer caught in creep catchers sting

Former Surrey RCMP constable Dario Devic, who pleaded guilty to breach of public trust after getting caught up in a Surrey Creep Catcher sting in Whalley in 2016, apologized to his presiding judge. See more >

5. Pot, taxes and Greyhound top issues as B.C. local politicians dig into policy

Hundreds of councillors and mayors have descended on Whistler for the annual convention, to vote on a higher than usual number of resolutions this year as they try to curry favour with voters ahead of October’s local election. See more >

Surrey RCMP looking for ‘high risk’ senior who has gone missing

Police say Sonia Abramov, 76, speaks very little English but does speak Russian and Armenian

Canucks at Surrey golf course for ‘The Jake’ annual tournament

Annual charity event serves as launch of hockey season for NHL team

Surrey RCMP seek witnesses, video footage in fatal weekend crash

Police hope to talk to anyone with information, particularly pedestrians who were in the area at the time

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Sept. 12 and beyond

Festivals, concerts, conferences and more in our weekly guide

Blanket exercise to teach ‘often neglected’ First Nation history

Church groups invite White Rock council, Semiahmoo First Nation to ‘Kairos Blanket’ event

VIDEO: Crews ‘aggressively’ fight wildfire that threatened Trail hospital

No evacuation orders or alerts were issued, although area remains closed to traffic

TransLink must reconsider anti-abortion bus ads, court rules

B.C. Court of Appeal said TransLink failed to give a solid explanation for denying advertising space

Pot, taxes and Greyhound top issues as B.C. local politicians dig into policy

Debate and voting begin in earnest at this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler

RCMP identify wreckage and recover remains of November plane crash near Revelstoke

The wreckage was located along Trans-Canada Highway in the Glacier National Park

Impact of diluted bitumen on young sockeye salmon deadly, says Guelph study

A spill of diluted bitumen puts the survival of young salmon at risk even if the fish end up in clean water following exposure to the oil product.

VIDEO: ‘Monster’ Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas

Flooding well inland could wreak environmental havoc by washing over industrial waste sites and hog farms.

Newspaper reprints controversial cartoon of Serena Williams

The newspaper defended its cartoonist Mark Knight’s depiction of Williams and is asserting the condemnation, which has come from all parts of the world, is driven by political correctness.

Bigger, pricier iPhone expected at Apple event Wednesday

Most of the buzz is swirling around a rumoured iPhone with a screen that is bigger and has no backlight, so black is truly black rather than simply dark.

