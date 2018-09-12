5 to start your day

Man unfit to stand trial in high school stabbing case, 150 wigs stolen meant for sick kids and more

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Klein found unfit for murder trial over Abbotsford school stabbing

The man accused of killing one student and seriously injuring another in a stabbing at an Abbotsford high school is unfit to stand trial, the B.C. Review Board has found. See more >

#BREAKING BC Review Board has decided that Gabriel Klein, who murdered an Abbotsford High School student, is unfit to stand trial & ordered that he be confined to Colony Farm forensic hospital. Board will review again by Jan 15, 2019. Copy of disposition to be released tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vkYWQarjlS — Dave Teixeira (@davedotca) September 12, 2018

2. 150 wigs meant for kids with cancer stolen in Vancouver

The wigs, made from real human hair, had been set aside for cancer patients at BC Children’s Hospital. Each wig is valued at $2,500. That’s a estimated value of $375,000. See more >

3. Two suspects under investigation in sturgeon snatching case on the Fraser River

Conservation Officer Don Stahl said he has never seen anything like it in more than 21 years of service as a CO. See more >

150 wigs stolen from Eva and Company Wigs in #Vancouver on Sept. 7. Turns out, they were meant for sick children at #BCChildrensHospital. More to come @BlackPressMedia https://t.co/fyBAJ61Cdq — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) September 11, 2018

4. House arrest sought for ex-B.C. RCMP officer caught in creep catchers sting

Former Surrey RCMP constable Dario Devic, who pleaded guilty to breach of public trust after getting caught up in a Surrey Creep Catcher sting in Whalley in 2016, apologized to his presiding judge. See more >

Defence lawyer Rishi Gill heading into Surrey provincial court. His client Dario Devic, a former Surrey RCMP constable, is appearing this morning on a breach of trust charge. #surreybc pic.twitter.com/WKKgzNGPyx — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) September 11, 2018

5. Pot, taxes and Greyhound top issues as B.C. local politicians dig into policy

Hundreds of councillors and mayors have descended on Whistler for the annual convention, to vote on a higher than usual number of resolutions this year as they try to curry favour with voters ahead of October’s local election. See more >