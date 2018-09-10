5 to start your day

1. Residents rally after eagle nest illegally vandalized in South Surrey
“It’s absolutely astonishing that… some bonehead with a chainsaw can cut down an active eagle nest.” See more >
2. Police to announce ‘significant developments’ in Marrisa Shen homicide case
The 13-year-old was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park in the early morning hours of July 18. See more >
Here's what we know today about the death of Marrisa Shen:
No suspects, hundreds of tips, people spoken to and hours of video reviewed by @HomicideTeam investigators. We're expected to learn more in two hours. @BlackPressMedia https://t.co/TGh89UfCwU
— Kat Slepian (@katslepian) September 10, 2018
3. Teachers’ union says SOGI 123 debate by Chilliwack trustee candidates is irrelevant
A grouped dubbed the “Hate Slate” is running for school board on an anti-SOGI policy. See more >
4. Hundreds of pounds of apples dumped along railway in Hope dangerous for bear population
‘A fed bear is a dead bear’ is a message often used by those who fight hard to protect wildlife and prevent bear deaths. See more >
5. New 20-minute hepatitis C screening test launches in Metro Vancouver
London Drugs pilot hopes to help diagnose thousands that are unaware they have the virus. See more >