Residents gathered near Croydon Drive and 20 Avenue Sunday to show outrage for an eagle nest that was cut down. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

5 to start your day

Rally after eagle nest illegally vandalized in Surrey, update in Marrisa Shen homicide and more

1. Residents rally after eagle nest illegally vandalized in South Surrey

“It’s absolutely astonishing that… some bonehead with a chainsaw can cut down an active eagle nest.” See more >

2. Police to announce ‘significant developments’ in Marrisa Shen homicide case

The 13-year-old was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park in the early morning hours of July 18. See more >

3. Teachers’ union says SOGI 123 debate by Chilliwack trustee candidates is irrelevant

A grouped dubbed the “Hate Slate” is running for school board on an anti-SOGI policy. See more >

4. Hundreds of pounds of apples dumped along railway in Hope dangerous for bear population

‘A fed bear is a dead bear’ is a message often used by those who fight hard to protect wildlife and prevent bear deaths. See more >

5. New 20-minute hepatitis C screening test launches in Metro Vancouver

London Drugs pilot hopes to help diagnose thousands that are unaware they have the virus. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man sends email to 246 women, hoping one of them is the Nicole he met the night before

Just Posted

Surrey light rail ‘celebration’ event planned today

This, after the Surrey transit project was ‘officially’ launched by Trudeau and Horgan last week

Surrey teens talk drugs, guns with Trudeau

Youth warn that children can go off-track at age eight

Residents rally after eagle nest illegally vandalized in South Surrey

‘It’s absolutely astonishing that… some bonehead with a chainsaw can cut down an active eagle nest’

PHOTOS: Third annual Parkinson’s SuperWalk held in White Rock

Event raises money for research, supportive services

White Rock all-candidates forum planned for Oct. 9

Event to focus on affordability and housing

VIDEO: People line up for piece of 8-foot diameter pie

Pie in the Plaza celebrates city’s agri-food sector

5 to start your day

Rally after eagle nest illegally vandalized in Surrey, update in Marrisa Shen homicide and more

Man reportedly charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

Marissa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last July

Jackpot! Golden Knights get star Pacioretty from Canadiens

In a deal announced late Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights have acquired All-Star forward Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.

‘Job action’ possible by Sept. 26 if postal workers approve strike mandate

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Pence confident no one on his staff wrote NY Times column

Pence says he’s “100 percent confident” that no one on his staff was involved with the anonymous New York Times column.

CBS’ Moonves, the latest powerful exec felled in #MeToo era

On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves has resigned, just hours after more sexual harassment allegations involving the network’s longtime leader surfaced.

Intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike US Southeast

It’s too early to know the exact path, but forecasters said Florence could blow ashore in the Carolinas by Thursday.

Man arrested after car-ramming at French airport

Authorities say police have arrested a man who rammed his car through two glass doors at Lyon’s international airport and sped onto the runway.

Most Read