5 to start your day

Measles warning in Maple Ridge, Vancouver police release video of arson suspect and more

Here’s a look at what’s making headlines this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing still too psychotic, doctors say

The man charged with killing an Abbotsford Senior Secondary student in November of 2016 still hears voices “everyday, every hour of the day,” the BC Review Board heard Thursday. See more >

2. Measles warning issued at Maple Ridge school

Fraser Health is advising everyone to check their vaccination records to make sure they’re up to date. See more >

3. IHIT seeks ‘extremely violent’ man in connection with Surrey killing

Investigators are looking for Brandon Teixeira, 27, who was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Khabra as a result of a shooting on Crescent Road last October. See more >

4. WATCH: Vancover police hunt for arson suspect

A man is seen in the video walking in an alleyway when he puts his hand into a dry hedge behind a residence and walks away, south down the lane. Moments later, the hedge erupts into flames. See more >

5. Should municipal governments get 40% of B.C.’s pot revenue?

That’s what the Union of B.C. Municipalities is asking for in a tabled resolution, estimating a total of $50 million. See more >