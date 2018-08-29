5 to start your day

Langley woman wants to end smoking in apartments, vigil aims to remember overdose victims and more

Langley resident Naomi Goffman posted this picture with the online petition she has launched to have smoking banned in multi-unit residential buildings. She said her family has been dealing with second hand smoke coming into their unit through the walls and fixtures on a near-daily basis for over two years. Change.org photo

1. Langley mom wants smoking ban in multi-unit dwellings

After two years of cigarette smoke seeping into her home, a Langley City mom has launched an online petition to have smoking banned in all multi-unit residential buildings. See more >

2. South Surrey vigil aims to remember overdose victims, raise awareness

This year, the tragic toll has included two young South Surrey adults who died exactly two months apart. The deaths of Cheyenne Sekura in February and Brodie Clements in April were both attributed to fentanyl. See more >

3. Tent city advocates say government too tough

The Alliance Against Displacement is speaking up about what it claims are government’s efforts to target organized homeless people, says Listen Chen. See more >

4. Suspect in fatal crash after robbing jewelry store sentenced in Chilliwack court

A man who robbed a jewelry store in Nelson, stole a motorcycle in Revelstoke, and allegedly crashed an SUV near Hope killing his passenger was sentenced to time served in Chilliwack provincial court on Monday. See more >

5. Langley mother charged with child’s murder appears in court

Kerryann Lewis was charged with second degree murder on Aug. 17 in the death of seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa. See more >

