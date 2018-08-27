5 to start your day

1. First kitten yoga sells out in Fort Langley
A full classroom found that trying to focus on your breathing can be tricky when an adorable kitten is demanding some cuddling. See more >
2. Metro Vancouver re-issues air quality advisory despite cool, damp weather
The air quality advisory was dropped for much of the region – excluding Hope and Agassiz – on Thursday, but was brought in Sunday morning due to “high concentrations of fine particulate matter.” See more >
JUST IN: @MetroVancouver says an air quality advisory is back in effect for all of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter. More to come @BlackPressMedia
— Kat Slepian (@katslepian) August 26, 2018
3. Trio of tent cities talk in Victoria
Tent cities in Maple Ridge, Saanich and Nanaimo will hold a news conference Monday. See more >
4. Rainfall isn’t enough to stop Mt. Hicks fire
The latest update from the District of Kent says the fire – now a whopping 410 hectares in size and 45 per cent contained – has continued growing to the north and remains a threat to properties on Kamp Road. See more >
5. Police search for girl, 9, allegedly taken by mother
According to police, Amaya Araki-McWilliams was allegedly taken without permission by her mother, Natalie Araki, early Sunday morning. See more >