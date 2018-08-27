5 to start your day

A number of the kittens at the first-ever Kitten Yoga Brunch were bottled-raised rescues, which meant they were especially comfortable around people. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Times)

Kitten yoga a hit in Langley, cool and damp weather hits Metro Vancouver and more

1. First kitten yoga sells out in Fort Langley

A full classroom found that trying to focus on your breathing can be tricky when an adorable kitten is demanding some cuddling. See more >

2. Metro Vancouver re-issues air quality advisory despite cool, damp weather

The air quality advisory was dropped for much of the region – excluding Hope and Agassiz – on Thursday, but was brought in Sunday morning due to “high concentrations of fine particulate matter.” See more >

3. Trio of tent cities talk in Victoria

Tent cities in Maple Ridge, Saanich and Nanaimo will hold a news conference Monday. See more >

4. Rainfall isn’t enough to stop Mt. Hicks fire

The latest update from the District of Kent says the fire – now a whopping 410 hectares in size and 45 per cent contained – has continued growing to the north and remains a threat to properties on Kamp Road. See more >

5. Police search for girl, 9, allegedly taken by mother

According to police, Amaya Araki-McWilliams was allegedly taken without permission by her mother, Natalie Araki, early Sunday morning. See more >

Fur’real, it’s National Dog Day

Metro Vancouver re-issues air quality advisory despite cool, damp weather

Wildfire smokes blew into the region Sunday morning

Surrey Knights need players with hockey season to start next week

Tryout skates planned at Fleetwood rink this week

Ride to Conquer Cancer raises $10.6M in its 10th year

Ride to Conquer Cancer kicks off from Cloverdale Fairgrounds, heads to Chilliwack

$16 million still owing in unpaid bills 1 year since B.C. nixed bridge tolls

Province, TransLink still collecting millions in unpaid tolls on Golden Ears, Port Mann bridges

BREAKING: Plane crash at Delta’s Boundary Bay Airport

A small plane has reportedly crashed beside one of the runways, with no serious injuries

‘The magnitude is unfathomable’: B.C. animal lover helps livestock flee wildfires

More than 1,200 animals have been evacuated so far

Two-thirds of renters want to see a housing crash in Metro Vancouver: poll

83% feel the region is suffering because of unaffordable real estate

Shawn Mendes grabs four awards, delivers big surprises at MMVAs

The pop singer picked up three other MMVAs, best pop artist and two awards voted by viewers — fan fave artist and video.

‘Baby steps’: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan.

Security tight as man charged in Fredericton shootings appears in court

Two city police officers were among four people who died in a shooting in a residential area on the city’s north side.

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame

Florida authorities are reporting multiple fatalities after a mass shooting at the riverfront mall in Jacksonville that was hosting a video game tournament

Police search for girl, 9, allegedly taken by mother

Amaya Araki-Williams hasn’t been seen since early Sunday morning

