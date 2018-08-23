Whalley’s Dio Gama rounds a base during Team Canada’s opening-game loss to Panama last Friday at the Little League World Series. Gama had arrived in Williamsport just hours before the game, due to immigration issues. (Photo: courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball)

Canada gets knocked out of the Little League World Series, blue skies on B.C.'s south coast and more

1. Whalley’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

The Surrey-based team, playing as Team Canada in front of a stadium crowd of more than 2,600 baseball fans, fell 9-4 to Puerto Rico on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 22) in an elimination game in Williamsport. See more >

2. Surrey spends least per resident in all of Metro Vancouver: report

The Fraser Institute compared the spending rates of 17 municipalities across Metro Vancouver, using provincially-provided data to measure how each city’s spending broke down ahead of this fall’s local elections. See more >

3. Blue skies at last on B.C.’s south coast

Everyone woke up to cooler temperatures and less smokey skies on Thursday. See more >

4. Langley security guard gets three-and-a-half years for gun trafficking

Three of the guns were restricted weapons, a Ruger, a Glock, and a Smith and Wesson, and the fourth handgun was a .40 calibre Beretta. See more >

5. Supreme Court dismisses Burnaby’s case against Trans Mountain pipeline

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the City of Burnaby on construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, one of the last court challenges to a project that has pitted British Columbia and First Nations against Alberta and Ottawa. See more >

5 to start your day

