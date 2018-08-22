5 to start your day

Former Vancouver detective gets jail time for sexual exploitation, flights slow in the fog and more

1. Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

Former Vancouver police detective James Fisher has been sentenced to 20 months behind bars after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case he was probing. See more >

2. Penny the pit bull looking for a home in Maple Ridge

Pets like Penny, a five-year-old, mixed-breed pit bull terrier, have made the long trip to Maple Ridge from B.C.’s Interior to free up space in other SPCA branches that are taking in animals displaced by wildfire evacuations. See more >

Penny is a 5-year-old mixed pit bull terrier that’s looking for a forever home. (Miranda Fatur/Maple Ridge News)

3. Call goes out for B.C. wildfire relief supplies

Dave Collie has parked a 53-foot trailer at the Canadian Tire parking lot with the goal of filling it with desperately needed supplies before heading into the fire zone Thursday morning. See more >

4. Mother makes tearful appeal for information in teen’s Surrey murder

Tanner Krupa, who was from Edmonton, was found dead in a Surrey alley in August 2017. Police say they were called to the 6900 block of 127A Street in Newton just before 5:30 a.m. after reports of a fight. See more >

5. General aviation traffic down to a trickle at Chilliwack Airport

“Whereas we’d normally see about 30 aircraft or more per day coming in, yesterday we saw only five aircraft,” airport GM Garry Atkins said. See more >

