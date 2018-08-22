Former VPD detective James Fisher faces 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses. (Black Press Media files)

5 to start your day

Former Vancouver detective gets jail time for sexual exploitation, flights slow in the fog and more

1. Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

Former Vancouver police detective James Fisher has been sentenced to 20 months behind bars after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case he was probing. See more >

2. Penny the pit bull looking for a home in Maple Ridge

Pets like Penny, a five-year-old, mixed-breed pit bull terrier, have made the long trip to Maple Ridge from B.C.’s Interior to free up space in other SPCA branches that are taking in animals displaced by wildfire evacuations. See more >

Penny is a 5-year-old mixed pit bull terrier that’s looking for a forever home. (Miranda Fatur/Maple Ridge News)

3. Call goes out for B.C. wildfire relief supplies

Dave Collie has parked a 53-foot trailer at the Canadian Tire parking lot with the goal of filling it with desperately needed supplies before heading into the fire zone Thursday morning. See more >

4. Mother makes tearful appeal for information in teen’s Surrey murder

Tanner Krupa, who was from Edmonton, was found dead in a Surrey alley in August 2017. Police say they were called to the 6900 block of 127A Street in Newton just before 5:30 a.m. after reports of a fight. See more >

5. General aviation traffic down to a trickle at Chilliwack Airport

“Whereas we’d normally see about 30 aircraft or more per day coming in, yesterday we saw only five aircraft,” airport GM Garry Atkins said. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Just Posted

Youth-led group to host Surrey consultation on Canada’s new youth policy

For Youth With Youth aims to talk to 100 young people this Saturday, August 25

White Rock U13 baseball squad strikes gold at western championship

Pitching and defence key to victory at tournament, says coach

Councillor Dave Woods resigns from Surrey First

Woods says he ‘cannot support a team leader who doesn’t value or seek consultation of team members’ after Gill says he supports a federal gun ban

Donors rally to Cancer Drivers

Influx of financial aid ‘perfect timing’ spokesperson says

New independent school board candidate in Surrey

Lisa Alexis is running as a trustee in the Surrey civic election on Oct. 20.

VIDEO: Call goes out for B.C. wildfire relief supplies

Chilliwack volunteers hope to load a 53-foot trailer with practical donations before heading into the firezone

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver, Vancouver Island

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

Smoke from wildfires could affect B.C. wine

Smoke taint could sour this years vintages if ash falls on grapes

Fatal crash involving sewage truck closes major B.C. highway

The driver of the truck is dead after a serious crash on the Malahat just north of Victoria

Homeless former BCHL/NHL player in TSN documentary

Former Penticton Knights player Joe Murphy is the focus of a TSN original feature

Langley Township fined $500K for road safety infractions

Township reportedly failed to ensure proper traffic control was in place at three different sites in 2016

More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that’s an average of four deaths per day

Most Read