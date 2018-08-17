A suspect is taken into custody. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

5 to start your day

Mt. Hicks fire near Agassiz 15% contained, man dead in Surrey motorcycle incident and more

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning around the Lower Mainland:

1. Police tight-lipped on heavy presence at Maple Ridge home

A large RCMP presence, including at least one helicopter and 12 vehicles, was present in the Albion area of Maple Ridge on Thursday in what police called “an unfolding police event.” See more >

2. Man dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 10 in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say they responded to reports that the man hit a centre median along the highway, in the 16000-block, in the eastbound lanes. See more >

3. Mt. Hicks fire 15% contained, continues to burn north of Agassiz

The fire, which is suspected to have been caused by a vehicle with a flat tire, is not threatening any homes or structures. See more >

4. Langley teacher who screamed at, grabbed elementary students suspended

A Langley elementary school teacher has twice been suspended from his job after a series of incidents in which he screamed at, insulted, or shoved students in his classes. See more >

5. 2 nurses attacked at B.C. psych hospital, union calls for in-unit security

According to the union, one nurse was assaulted on Aug. 5 and another on Aug. 13, resulting in “severe facial lacerations” and a “severe head injury” while working at the Coquitlam Forensic Psychiatric Hospital. See more >

Previous story
Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Just Posted

Two 23-year-old men die in separate Surrey motorcycle crashes in three days

One man died Thursday night after his motorcycle crashed on Highway 10, and another man died following a Tuesday crash

334 brush and grass fires in Surrey since May 1

Surrey Fire Service says so far this month, there’s been at least 60

White Rock firefighters aid wildfire effort

Seaside department has sent three firefighters and one apparatus so far, with more set to deploy

Surrey RCMP say woman grabbed from behind while walking in Fraser Heights

Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity

Surrey wrestler feeds homeless with money earned in ring

As the turban-adorned ‘Thunder from Jalandhar,’ Parm Singh Athwal returns to Cloverdale on Aug. 25

Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Meida

5 to start your day

Mt. Hicks fire near Agassiz 15% contained, man dead in Surrey motorcycle incident and more

Whole city of Kimberley on an evacuation alert due to wildfires

Residents woke up Friday morning being told to get ready to leave any moment

Feds to allow charities to engage in political, but not partisan, activity

The plan is to allow charities to pursue political activities

Trump suggests Canada has been sidelined from latest NAFTA negotiations

Canadian officials have insisted they’re unfazed by being left out of the discussions

B.C. judge who cried during a victim statement to rule on recusing herself

The judge will decide if she’ll disqualify herself from sentencing a man for sexual assault

Photographer files complaint with police after alleged assault on the job

Toronto photographer says he was attacked while covering a protest

Happy birthday Boler: An anniversary gathering of the cutest campers in Winnipeg

Hundreds of the unique trailers in Winnipeg to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manitoba invention

Publication ban lifted on details about Fredericton shooting that killed 4

Judge lifts publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting

Most Read